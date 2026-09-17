Ex-Lakers Center Accuses Paul George of Derailing NBA Career

When Montrezl Harrell averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds (in just 27.8 minutes) for the LA Clippers in 2019-20, he was viewed as a high-motor role player destined to thrive in the league for years. However, the Clippers let him walk as a free agent the next year, allowing him to sign with the crosstown Los Angeles Lakers.

At the time in 2020, Harrell spoke openly about how the Clippers “did not want me back” for whatever reason. Now, he has finally given his side of the story, essentially blaming then-Clippers star Paul George for playing a part in his departure.

“I don’t make comments about that boy,” Harrell said when asked about his reported “heated exchange” with George during the 2020 NBA bubble.

Paul George – Montrezl Harrell Beef

“Me and that boy don’t see eye-to-eye, and we ain’t on no terms, so I don’t make comments about him,” the former Lakers center continued.

“Quite frankly, I don’t care. I stated that in the tribute interview I did as well, regarding how me and him got into it in that bubble situation.

“I feel like that had a strong trajectory on why the Clippers didn’t sign me back the following year, so I don’t make comments on him,” added Harrell, accusing George of not wanting him back on the Clippers.

Montrezl Harrell Out of NBA

Though the tenacious Harrell — after being traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade — signed a few more contracts in the NBA, he last played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022-23 season.

At one point, many felt the 6-foot-7 Harrell was the closest thing to Draymond Green as super-undersized center in the league. Though not possessed with Green’s defensive IQ, he was a dog who never took a possession off, earning ample praise from his coaches.

Harrell, 32, is hoping to make an NBA comeback after a three-year exodus. In his time away, he has played in leagues in Australia, China and Puerto Rico. He recently worked out with Houston Rockets‘ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and feels confident about returning to the G League and eventually the NBA.

“Overall, I’m not going to lie, it was good, man,” he said of his workout with Valley Vipers.

“I was able to get down there, get a couple of rounds in and the workout that I had post-practice with the coaching staff went really well.”

Harrell averaged 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes across 515 NBA regular-season games between 2015-16 and 2022-23. He played 32 playoff games.