Lakers Proposed to Move LeBron James for Jarrett Allen and Elite 6th Man Guard

Welp, the Los Angeles Lakers need a center. And there are only a couple of realistic ways to grab one. One of which includes waving goodbye to LeBron James, the timeless wonder who could be headed for his fourth NBA team in nearly a quarter century.

The Lakers are all about fulfilling Luka Doncic’s wishes, the biggest of them being acquiring an “A-list” center, as ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported.

One name that has repeatedly been linked to the Lakers is Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers. With James’ potential interest in returning to the Cavaliers being simultaneously rumored, that has led some to suggesting one win-all solution.

Would the Lakers Agree to This LeBron James Sign-and-Trade Scenario?

Jeff Burgos of SportsNaut laid out a hypothetical scenario in which the Lakers could honor Doncic’s wish for a center and James’ potential desire to return home.

In the proposal, the Lakers ship James off to Cleveland and land Allen and Dennis Schroder from the Cavaliers.

“Allen is exactly the type of center the Lakers could use, and top star Luka Doncic has wanted since he arrived in Lala Land last year,” Burgos wrote. “Furthermore, in an era of small ball, the Cavaliers could easily move Evan Mobley to the five spot and place James at the four in a starting five with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

“To make a trade work for the money James would want, Dennis Schroder could be thrown in. Both teams would be fine with that.”

This might be one of those win-win situations. Los Angeles would take care of its biggest need while Cleveland would pair Mitchell, Harden and Mobley with the 41-year-old James, who would slot seamlessly as the small forward.

Perhaps the only way this scenario wouldn’t work is if James decides against returning to the Cavs. At this point, a James-Cleveland reunion has been merely speculation.

What Detonated This James Scenario

The James-to-Cleveland rumors intensified recently when ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst introduced the idea of a sign-and-trade involving James and Allen.

“If the Cavs were interested, the Lakers would sit up at attention right now, and they would sign-and-trade LeBron for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland 850 AM. ” I think if the Cavs were willing to do that, they could have LeBron.

“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs. But if your pathway to pay LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would kill for Jarrett Allen. They would do that deal in 17 tenths of a second.”

The Lakers are reportedly prioritizing the center position over the James situation this offseason. That makes sense because James isn’t a part of the L.A.’s long-term plans. But, perhaps, James won’t take too kindly to that.

Other than the Lakers, the team reportedly interested in James’ services are the Golden State Warriors, whom James is believed to have a level of interest in because of his friendships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Plus, leaving the Lakers to join the Warriors means James gets to stay in state and not far from where he wants to continue his life after basketball.

But if it’s all about a feel-good ending, the Cavs make sense as James’ next team.