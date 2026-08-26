Lakers Emerge as Landing Spot for NBA Champion Amid Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has not stopped them from examining a familiar alternative.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported during Tuesday’s NBA Insider Notebook livestream for Bleacher Report that veteran guard Bruce Brown remains in the Lakers’ mix.

“I think he’s in the mix for the Lakers, a team that has had some interest in him for several years now,” Fischer said.

Brown is one of the most accomplished veterans remaining in free agency. Fischer does not expect him to return to the Denver Nuggets, where Brown spent last season after helping the franchise win its first championship in 2023.

Philadelphia considered Brown before signing LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to fill its two veteran-minimum openings, according to Fischer. Houston also showed interest before adding Jae’Sean Tate.

That has left Brown waiting for an opportunity with what Fischer expects will be a playoff-caliber team.

Bruce Brown Nearly Lands in L.A. in 2023

The Lakers’ interest is hardly new.

Brown revealed during a December appearance on the DNVR Nuggets podcast that he was prepared to join the Lakers after Denver’s championship run.

“I was going to the Lakers after the championship year,” Brown said. “They wanted me to be starting point guard.”

Brown believed he would fit beside James and Anthony Davis, then the foundation of a Lakers team coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. Los Angeles reportedly had a three-year, $50 million deal lined up before Indiana intervened.

The Pacers offered Brown a two-year, $45 million contract, with more money up front, which changed his decision.

The Lakers explored Brown again after Indiana traded him to Toronto in January 2024. Those conversations went nowhere because the Raptors reportedly wanted at least a first-round pick and a productive player.

Brown, who turned 30 on Aug. 15, now comes without an acquisition cost. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal while appearing in all 82 games for Denver last season. He also shot 38.5% from three-point range.

His ability to defend multiple positions, rebound above his size and operate as a secondary ballhandler would give coach JJ Redick another adaptable playoff piece.

Lakers Must Resolve Crowded Roster

The problem is not identifying Brown’s potential value. It is creating room for him.

Los Angeles already has 16 players on standard contracts, one above the regular-season maximum. Signing Brown would temporarily increase that number to 17 and force the Lakers to remove two players before opening night.

A Kuminga sign-and-trade could ease the congestion if Los Angeles sends multiple players to Atlanta or redirects contracts through a third team. The Lakers remain hard-capped at the first apron after acquiring Walker Kessler through a sign-and-trade, further limiting their flexibility.

Kuminga offers greater size, youth and scoring upside. Brown would be the simpler acquisition if he accepts a veteran-minimum contract, but his arrival would still require another roster decision.

That leaves the Lakers balancing two pursuits. Kuminga represents the ambitious swing. Brown represents the proven, lower-cost alternative who nearly chose Los Angeles once before.

Three years later, the path back to Brown is open. The Lakers must first decide who will be moved out of his way.