Lakers Get Major Insider Message on Jonathan Kuminga After Cavs Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have continued their turnaround after LeBron James’ departure, and it is starting to feel like the franchise is inching closer to another considerable addition.

For weeks, the Lakers have been positioning to acquire Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks. With the Cleveland Cavaliers — the other major suitor for Kuminga — signing free agent forward Mario Hezonja on Sunday, the Lakers are now clear frontrunners to land Kuminga, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“With Hezonja heading to Cleveland, that leaves one suitor for Jonathan Kuminga: The Los Angeles Lakers. I would expect a sign-and-trade involving Jarred Vanderbilt to be completed there with the Hawks,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lakers Were Met With Competition for Jonathan Kuminga From Cavs

Cleveland’s original plans were centered around signing James. But the 22-time All-Star instead chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, leaving the Cavs in scramble mode and having to look elsewhere for wing help.

The Cavs showed serious interest in Kuminga, and the 23-year-old forward also expressed desire to land in Cleveland, according to recent reports. Kuminga’s connection to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson was also a reason behind Kuminga’s connection to Cleveland.

“Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State,” The Athletic reported earlier this week. “While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path.”

The Athletic Joe Vardon, who spoke to Kuminga’s agent, reported that the star free agent has an affinity for Cleveland and is also liked by Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell.

“‘Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes (coach) Kenny Atkinson, and (star) Donovan Mitchell likes him,’ Turner, Kuminga’s agent, said in a brief interview,” Vardon wrote. “Turner said Kuminga is fond of Cleveland generally and spent two months training there last summer.”

L.A. Hoping to Close This Chapter With a Win

It has been an arduous several weeks for the Lakers in trying to land Kuminga. Not long after Kuminga became a free agent after the Hawks turned down his team-option for the 2026-27 season, the Lakers presented him with a two-year contract worth around $20 million, which Kuminga declined.

According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, the Lakers have upped their offer closer to the roughly $15 million annually Kuminga is seeking.

“Kuminga is going to take less money than what he wants, which the Lakers are talking something in the $15-$16 million and he only wants to do it for a year; he doesn’t want to do the three-year deal,” Smith said.

According to Siegel, the Hawks seem ready to pull the trigger on sending Kuminga to the Lakers while taking back Vanderbilt and perhaps another player.

Adding Kuminga isn’t going to vault the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference or even put them on the same tier with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, but it’ll help fill out the roster with another two-way star to put around Luka Doncic.