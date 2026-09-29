Lakers Get Great News as New 6’5″ Elite Shooter Earns Rare ‘Not Normal’ Praise

At this point, Los Angeles Lakers fans cannot decide which newcomer they are most excited to watch. But it is safe to say that rookie Cameron Carr is very high on the list.

Carr, 21, has injected a different kind of spirit among Lakers fans. For one, it has been rather a while since the franchise had a young player fans were really looking forward to seeing hit the court. Perhaps there was a ton of buzz surrounding Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 overall pick, ahead of his rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign, but there is something about Carr that truly feels unique.

Carr has already received more praise than the average rookie, certainly more than one that was taken near the bottom of the first round. The Lakers’ No. 24 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, Carr has the potential to add something to the Lakers backcourt that the team has not had in recent years.

Carr Gets Big Praise From … Guess Who!

Sure, the head coach might say some nice things. Maybe the GM makes one of those “can’t wait to see him” type of comments. But it is rather rare when the best player on the team, one of the top players in the world, has genuine praise for a rookie.

During Lakers media day on Monday, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic gushed about his new teammate.

“The things he does, for a rookie, are not normal,” Doncic said, according to Lakers Nation.

Part of the reason why Carr may, indeed, be abnormally awesome? Just turn the page back to last season. At Baylor University, Carr ranked fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, and yes, he was uber-efficient, shooting above 49 percent from the floor, 37 percent from the 3-point line and 80 percent from the free-throw line. And get this: he also finished top 10 in the conference in shooting percentage, 3s per game and … wait for it … blocks.

Carr Ready to Make a Mark Early

Carr will face plenty of competition on a new-look L.A. team with plenty of depth, but he is expected to crack the main rotation, which will give him the opportunity to hit the ground running. And the great thing is that he is already learning from the best.

“Yeah, the first thing I did learn is, man; there’s levels to it,” Carr said Monday, referring to Doncic. “There’s for sure levels to this basketball stuff. It’s just … you see someone so comfortable on the court, and you just ask, man, how do you get that natural ability to play basketball that way and at that pace? And so, man, just watching him play pickup. I’ve been on his team, so I’ve been a part of it. But it’s special. It’s special.”

Lakers fans have been starved for an elite young star, a game-breaking rookie who can demonstrate from the get-go that he is going to be a major part of the future.

While Carr has plenty to prove before anyone can consider him elite or a long-term franchise cornerstone, he is saying all the right things, and the people around him are, too.