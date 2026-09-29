Lakers Get Great News as 6’10” 3-Point Ace ‘Really’ Excited to Join Luka Doncic

There were plenty of themes at the Los Angeles Lakers media day on Monday; among them was the newcomers sharing praise for superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

The new Laker most excited to get on the court with Doncic? Perhaps it is big man Sandro Mamukelashvili. A 6’10” big man, Mamukelashvili has generated plenty of excitement among Lakers Nation since he signed with the franchise in early July. L.A. could have something truly unique in Mamukelashvili; yes, his last name is one, but there are plenty more things he can bring to the table.

New Lakers Star Can’t Wait to Join Doncic On the Court

A versatile offensive big man, Mamukelashvili is exactly the kind of player who excels around Doncic, who is ever the playmaker and floor general. Doncic has already ran some pick up basketball with his teammates, giving them only a small dose of what is to come over the 82-game regular season and beyond.

“He’s probably the best offensive player ever, maybe, I would say” Mamukelashvili expressed in an interview with ESPN LA this week. “Definitely right now in the league. His basketball IQ is off the charts. I think just being at the spot, I’m sure he’s gonna find you. He’s so unselfish, and he’s a great guy off the court as well. So, I’m really, really looking forward to getting on the court with him and, you know, making hopefully a lot of corner 3s.”

His 3-point shooting is especially what could give the Lakers a different dimension on offense. While he is no Wardell Stephen Curry II, Mamukelashvili sank nearly 39 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, making a career-high 115 3s in 80 appearances for the Toronto Raptors. There is something about that smooth left release that makes his jumpshooting especially pretty to watch.

Why Mamu Could Fit Right In

With the Lakers thin at center, expect Mamukelashvili to log some minutes behind star big man Walker Kessler. That optionality the 27-year-old Georgian star brings to the table could have head coach JJ Redick often calling his name.

“I remember when we did our free agency call with him,” Redick said during a recent interview. “… He said something like, ‘Where do you see me in the lineup? What do you view me as?’ I said, ‘Don’t get me started on positions right now; I hate positions. I view you as a basketball player. Him alone, he is gonna drive a lot of that versatility that we have.”

In addition to what he delivers on the court, Mamukelashvili is well-liked for, well, just the type of person he is.

“A lot of people in the NBA’s scouting and analytics community love Mamukelashvili. They love the person — he has a tremendous reputation as a great locker-room guy,” The Athletic Dan Woike reported recently. “They like his size and skill set, particularly the shooting. They like the work ethic that drove him from two-way contracts to an important role with the Toronto Raptors last season.”

Mamukelashvili was an especially effective reserve for the Raptors last season, finishing in the top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Even if Mamukelashvili doesn’t earn the starting nod, L.A. can expect him to be just as effective coming off the pine.