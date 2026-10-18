Lakers Get Exciting News if Latest Adou Thiero Prediction Comes True

One standout for the Los Angeles Lakers in preseason so far has been Adou Thiero. It has been no surprise that head coach JJ Redick has maintained a strong trust in him, and it is looking like it will pay off once the season commences.

According to ClutchPoints’ David Yapkowitz, the forward is on course to have an amazing year this upcoming season.

“If there’s one player on the roster who conceivably has the best chance at having a breakout year, it’s the second-year wing out of Arkansas,” Yapkowitz wrote. “Thiero’s athletic gifts are second-to-none on the team. It’s already a running joke from Lakers fans on social media that he always seems to be in awkward situations athletically, that no player needs to be in.”

Thiero is enjoying his first preseason in the league having been injured throughout last summer. He made his league debut in November and that situation is always tough for a young player entering the league. This summer, he is fresh and ready to play.

Adou Thiero Expected to Enjoy a Breakout Year for Lakers

Thiero has started two of the three preseason games so far and in decent minutes, he has shown a glimpse of what he can offer. His rebounding has been most evident and has provided the Lakers with extra hands in that aspect. At 6-foot-8, he could be a reliable asset for Redick to utilize.

“He is a high-flying forward who is looking to throw it down every time he is just somewhat in the vicinity of the rim,” Yapkowitz added. “Of all the players on the Lakers’ roster, Thiero arguably has the most untapped potential. He was limited during his rookie season due to various injury issues, but he’s coming into this year with a clean slate of health.”

With an uninterrupted offseason unlike last year, it feels like a debut season for Thiero, one that he looks ready to tackle head-on. Redick’s faith and belief in him may catapult his role in the roster to a more impactful one moving forward.

Thiero in Serious Consideration to Earn a Spot in the Rotation

The plan at least from the preseason games is to have Thiero average more than the six minutes per game he had last season. In a summer in which the Lakers have added multiple forward players, a starting spot may be out of the equation but decent role-playing minutes will be expected.

Nothing is guaranteed yet and Thiero’s speculated role is likely to fall in the deep rotation. His game minutes will come down to what he can add to the roster. Players like Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle will be in the rotation as will rookie Cameron Carr.

“But the main area of focus where Thiero can help the Lakers is on the defensive end,” Yapkowitz wrote. “His on-ball pressure during the first few preseason games was noticeable. And with plenty of offensive options on the court, defense is going to be the easiest way he can earn regular rotation minutes.”

It will be up to Redick to find which players will be suitable in the main and deep rotation. However, Thiero may turn out to be an underrated member of the team.





