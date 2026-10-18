Lakers Get Bad News on Dalton Knecht Trade Hopes 3 Days Before New Season

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to trade former first round pick Dalton Knecht before the regular season tips off in three days.

In doing so, the Lakers hope to address their biggest need — a center to back up star big man Walker Kessler, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition. If preseason showed us something, it is that the Lakers don’t have a single reliable body to play at center in the minutes Kessler is off the floor.

According to recent reports, the Lakers held exploratory trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks involving 27-year-old big man Jericho Sims, who has been a focus in Lakers trade rumors since The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported in July that Sims was one of three big men the Lakers weighed pursuing.

The Latest on a Potential Dalton Knecht Trade — Will it Happen?

The unofficial deadline for teams to become roster compliant was roughly 24 hours ago. Why “unofficial”? Because while the NBA’s official deadline is Oct. 19, teams generally need to waive players at least 48 hours earlier to give them time to clear waivers before opening night rosters are finalized. With the Lakers retaining Knecht past yesterday’s 5 p.m. unofficial deadline, it is logical to assume that the team is still trying hard to find a trade for the 25-year-old forward. But according to Lakers reporter Trevor Lane, the likelihood that Knecht is dealt between now and the regular season are marginal at best.

“The bottom line is that they’ve been trying to move Dalton Knecht. Now does this mean they’re going to find a trade? No, not necessarily. In fact, I would say that it is very unlikely that they’re going to find something right now. Nobody really has roster spots to absorb his salary.”

The Lakers sure wouldn’t want to waive the white flag and dump Knecht, effectively wasting a recent first round pick. No matter how underwhelming Knecht was last season, the Lakers still believe — as they should — that they can receive some kind of return for Knecht.

Teams Have No Reason to Expend Assets for Knecht

The main point here, as Lane noted, is that teams don’t have any reason to trade for Knecht when they know the Lakers will have to end up waiving him anyway.

Knecht could very well be a free agent in less than 24 hours from now, and a few teams would likely have interest in picking up the 25-year-old to see what he can do, perhaps, on a two-way contract. That way, Knecht could build himself back up.

For the Lakers, if trading Knecht and landing a back up center is truly the priority, they will have to surrender at least two second round picks. In other words, they would effectively have to pay to get rid of Knecht, even if it means getting back a center like Sims, a player who can be serviceable, no doubt, but, with all due respect, isn’t at all worth the price of multiple draft picks.