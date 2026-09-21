Ex-Lakers PG Gets Brutal News as New Job ‘May Never Arrive’ After Rejection

While the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting pretty at the guard position, with the free-agent signing of Collin Sexton giving L.A. a three-headed monster in the backcourt, the same cannot be said for some still guard-needy teams.

That has made free-agent guard Gabe Vincent a potential option for multiple teams, including Eastern Conference contenders the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Although Vincent has been frequently speculated to reunite with the Heat, the veteran guard took a training camp deal with the Knicks last week. According to NBA journalist Marc Stein, Vincent chose to walk away from an opportunity with the defending champions.

“The Stein Line has learned that former Heat, Lakers and Hawks guard Gabe Vincent could have signed with the Knicks as well to join the wing battle but elected to wait for a more sure-fire opportunity,” Stein reported.

Former Lakers Guard May Be Taking Hefty Bet

Vincent, who split last season with the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, reportedly could have returned to the Hawks but chose to test free agency. And now, after turning down a potential opportunity to come off the bench for the Knicks, Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes Vincent may now be left on the outside looking in.

“The harsh reality for the veteran guard is that alternative may never arrive,” Rovenchuk wrote. “Vincent is coming off a brutal 2025-26 campaign, and there is good reason why he is still sitting around in free agency with training camp just around the corner. Expecting things to get better from here may be misguided.”

It still seems like reunion with the Heat is Vincent’s most likely path to finding a new home, especially with Miami said to be interested in signing a veteran point guard. But if Pat Riley and co. don’t come calling, Vincent may be left wishing he proceeded with the Knicks.

“If Vincent is hoping to see a clearer path to a roster spot for 2026-27 than what the Knicks offered, that is a gamble set to backfire. Not only is there a lack of interest, but the guys who fail in New York should all hit the open market again to push Gabe down the pecking order of available free agents. Whatever the route he and his agent envision is tough to understand from the outside perspective.”

Heat Chances Look Iffy

The Heat has one more roster spot available, but the team isn’t in any rush to fill it, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. And about a Heat-Vincent reunion, Jackson reported that “the Heat hasn’t made an offer to” the Vincent even though the 30-year-old guard “would welcome” a reunion.

What isn’t helping Vincent’s case to make a roster is the season he just had. For the Lakers last season, Vincent averaged just 4.8 points and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 34.6 percent from the field. Moving to Atlanta didn’t help much, as Vincent registered only 3.9 points and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 36 percent from the field.

Vincent signed with the Lakers as a free agent after helping lead the Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals, but the veteran hasn’t quite been the same since.