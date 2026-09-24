Lakers Get Shockingly Bad News Days Before Season Tip Off

The Los Angeles Lakers got younger and more athletic this offseason, adding key reinforcements to bolster their defense and perimeter shooting — their two biggest weaknesses last year.

Yet ESPN doesn’t view JJ Redick’s team as more than a play-in team.

In its updated win/loss projections, the outlet forecasts JJ Redick’s team to finish 45-37, down from 53 wins last season and 50 the year before.

The Lakers are projected to finish as the sixth seed ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers (43-39), Phoenix Suns (42-40), Golden State Warriors (35-37) and Utah Jazz (34-48). Above them are the Minnesota Timberwolves (50-32), Houston Rockets (51-31), Denver Nuggets (51-31), Oklahoma City Thunder (60-22) and San Antonio Spurs (62-20).

Lakers Predicted to be 6th Seed

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin earlier broke down why the Lakers are expected to remain a mid tier team in the West despite their offseason additions of Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and rookie Cameron Carr.

“The Lakers were a play-in team three times with LeBron James, and now that he is gone, it will be Luka Doncic’s challenge to lead L.A. to a top-six spot,” he wrote.

“The Lakers are coming off back-to-back 50-win seasons with coach JJ Redick but will field a drastically different lineup beyond the obvious change with James’ departure. Gone too are major contributors Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton and Luke Kennard, with Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton headlining the roster turnover.”

The Lakers also added Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams to shore up their perimeter defense, and veteran center Kevon Looney to back up Kessler. They also expect second-year wing Adou Thiero to become a key part of the rotation after spending most of last season in the G League.

Can Lakers Be the Surprise Team?

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert also has the Lakers finishing as a play-in team.

“I think it’s going to be a play-in-type situation,” Shumpert told “Gil’s Arena” of the Lakers. “I feel like they [Lakers] going to really be forcing it at the end

“…It’s going to be borderline, and it’s going to be borderline on some Luka got to pull a rabbit out of hat, and he needs somebody to lose over here,” he added.

Not everyone is as down on the Lakers, with some expecting a motivated Luka Doncic to win his first MVP award and lead Los Angeles to a top-3 finish.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has predicted such an outcome.

“…When he’s playing and when he’s on, he’s one of the three to four best players in the league, and he’s in his prime,” O’Connor said.

“…I’ll tell you what, if Wemby doesn’t reach 65 games this year, I think Luka will win MVP. That’s my prediction for the Lakers this year, if Wemby doesn’t reach 65 games, which is a distinct possibility, so who knows there.

“I, I just think we’re in for a monster Luka season,” he added.