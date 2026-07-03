Lakers Already Have Next Move Lined Up After Ayton Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason makeover isn’t finished.

After trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks, the Lakers have already turned their attention to filling the final major hole on their roster.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Los Angeles is now pursuing a veteran backup center to complement newly acquired starter Walker Kessler, with Andre Drummond, Jonas Valančiūnas and Kevon Looney emerging as the leading candidates.

The search underscores the Lakers’ latest roster pivot after committing to Kessler as the long-term anchor of their frontcourt around franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić.

Walker Kessler Becomes the Centerpiece

Trading Ayton leaves little doubt about the Lakers’ vision.

Ayton was productive during his lone season in Los Angeles, appearing in 72 regular-season games while averaging 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on an efficient 67.1% shooting from the field.

But his role changed dramatically once the Lakers acquired Kessler from the Utah Jazz earlier this week.

Kessler fulfilled one of Dončić’s biggest roster requests.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Dončić made it clear to general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick that his top priority was playing alongside an elite rim-protecting center.

Rather than carrying two starting-caliber centers, the Lakers flipped Ayton for Hardy, regained valuable draft assets and opened additional financial flexibility to continue reshaping the roster.

Three Veteran Centers Emerge

The Lakers now appear focused on experience behind Kessler.

According to Charania, Drummond, Valančiūnas and Looney are among the veteran big men under consideration.

Drummond has embraced a reserve role over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, he appeared in 63 games, including 25 starts, averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game while frequently filling in for Joel Embiid. His rebounding, rim protection and ability to step into the starting lineup when needed could make him an ideal insurance policy behind Kessler.

Valančiūnas would offer a different skill set. Although his role diminished with the Denver Nuggets, the veteran still averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.4 minutes over 65 regular-season games. He was used sparingly during Denver’s first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging just 6.3 minutes across four games, but remains one of the NBA’s more accomplished interior scorers and rebounders when called upon.

Looney brings championship pedigree after spending the first decade of his career with the Golden State Warriors. During his lone season with the New Orleans Pelicans, the veteran appeared in 21 games (eight starts) and averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes per contest. While his offensive role has diminished, Looney remains widely respected for his screening, rebounding, defensive positioning and playoff experience.

Ayton Trade Creates More Lakers Flexibility

The Ayton trade accomplished more than reshaping the center rotation.

The Lakers added Hardy, a 22-year-old guard who previously played alongside Dončić in Dallas before being traded to Washington. Hardy averaged 12.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field and 42% from 3-point range after joining the Wizards last season.

According to ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks, Hardy is owed $6 million next season and has a $6 million team option for the 2027-28 campaign, giving Los Angeles another affordable young rotation piece.

The trade also replenished the Lakers’ draft assets. Before the deal, Los Angeles owned only one tradable second-round pick. By acquiring Washington’s 2031 and 2032 second-round selections, the Lakers now have three tradable second-round picks, in addition to a 2032 first-round pick swap, improving their flexibility for future transactions.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan also noted the move saves approximately $2.1 million, giving the Lakers additional breathing room under the salary cap.

Offseason Work Continues

Since LeBron James’ departure, the Lakers have moved aggressively to reshape the roster around Dončić.

Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Hardy have all arrived in rapid succession as the organization builds a younger, more flexible supporting cast.

The Ayton trade may have closed one chapter of the Lakers’ offseason.

If Charania’s reporting is any indication, however, the next move is already underway, with Los Angeles now focused on finding the veteran center who can complete its revamped frontcourt rotation behind Kessler.