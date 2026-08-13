Report: Lakers Get Good News on Next Roster Move After Ownership Change

The Los Angeles Lakers are changing owners … again.

That is a pretty big deal on its own. What makes it even more surprising is that it has only been 14 months since Mark Walter, the billionaire businessman who is the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, took control of the franchise.

This week, ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have agreed to purchase the Lakers for a record $12.5 billion.

Walter purchased a controlling interest in the Lakers from the Buss family in 2025 at a roughly $10 billion valuation. The Buss family had controlled the franchise since Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979.

According to The Athletic, with there being less moving parts at the top of the franchise, there is optimism about the team’s immediate outlook and potential roster moves as the Lakers look to establish themselves as legitimate championship contenders with Luka Doncic.

“Dončić had been in contact with Walter this offseason about the direction of the basketball team,” the report stated. “Walter’s top Dodgers baseball executive, Andrew Friedman, and key adviser, Farhan Zaidi, have also been very involved in basketball decisions. The two attended offseason workouts and were involved in interviews with basketball executives — including the hiring of assistant general manager Rohan Ramadas. Under Walter’s ownership, the team was heading in a more analytically-driven direction. Now? Hard to say. There isn’t yet a “Iger-Kushner” way of running a basketball team. But there’s some optimism about the path forward in a front office with fewer outside cooks.”

New Lakers Owners Make Their Plans Clear

Kushner and Iger released a statement after the agreement was reported.

“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world. We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss,” Kushner and Iger said in a statement. “Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

The Lakers are expected to compete for championships, and the new owners will have plenty of pressure to keep the team near the top of the league.

There is also a major question about what happens next with the roster, especially with Doncic, who turns 28 next season, now in his prime and entering his third season as a Laker.

What Happens to the Lakers’ Next Move?

It remains to be seen what moves the Lakers make next; the team continues to get linked to free agent swingman Jonathan Kuminga.

Under Walter, the Lakers were moving toward a more analytics-driven approach, according to The Athletic.

Instead of having too many people involved in every decision, the new structure could give the basketball department a clearer path to make moves and build around the team’s core.

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA,” Doncic posted on X in response to the sale. “I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to meeting Josh and Bob so we can get to work building something special in LA together.”

Expressed Lakers legend Magic Johnson: “Laker fans, you couldn’t have two better owners. I’ve known Bob personally for over 40 years – he has always loved the Lakers and basketball and he will bring championships back to LA,” Johnson wrote on X.

There is still plenty that needs to happen before the sale is official. The NBA has to approve the deal, and the transaction still has to go through due diligence.

The Lakers have new ownership, Doncic is excited about the future (or so it seems) and the franchise has been aggressive this offseason and there is optimism that the basketball side could have a cleaner path when it comes to building the next version of the roster.