Lakers Get Major Nikola Jokic Update Ahead of 2027 Decision

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has repeatedly stated his desire to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets as a potential free agent next year. However, Nuggets GM Jon Wallace made comments on Saturday that should be music to the ears of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are viewed as a threat to pry Jokic away from Denver.

Wallace sounded almost helpless in an interview with ESPN, saying that the Nuggets have “no choice” but to trust that Jokic will re-sign with them.

“We feel confident,” Wallace said of Jokic re-upping with Denver during the Summer League, via Denver Post’s Bennett Durando.

“We trust him. We’ve got no choice but to,” he added.

Can Lakers Land Nikola Jokic?

Having locked up Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves to lucrative long-term deals, the Lakers lack the cap space to pursue Nikola Jokic next summer—should the Nuggets star decline his $62.8M player option. However, stranger things have happened in the NBA, and one can’t rule out the possibility of the Lakers pulling off a sign-and-trade deal by using the contracts of Kessler and possibly even Reaves, along with draft assets.

Notably, Lakers franchise star Luka Doncic and Jokic are dear friends who share a lot of mutual admiration for each other’s on-court skillsets. Recently, Doncic turned heads when he called Jokic his “dream” 2-on-2 partner, rating him above his former Lakers teammate LeBron James and other superstars around the league.

When Doncic arrived in Los Angeles in Feb. 2025, it was widely assumed that the Lakers would try to land him a legitimate co-star in the 2027 free agency period, when the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic were expected to be available. While Antetokounmpo is seemingly off board following his trade to Miami, the same can’t be said about Jokic, who has yet to put pen to paper on an extension with Denver.

Nikola Jokic Verbally Commits to Denver

To Jokic’s credit, it makes financial sense for him to delay his extension until next year. The Serbian can ink a four-year, $278M this year, but a much bigger number in 2027.

“By waiting until the 2027 offseason, Jokic is eligible to sign a five-year $359.5 million contract as a free agent,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote recently. “That contract would be the largest in NBA history and would see his career on-court earnings reach $724 million, according to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks.”

After a recent FIBA World Cup qualifier game, Jokic made it clear that he plans to plan for the Nuggets for the rest of his career.

“My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I’ll probably sign next year,” he said.

“… My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver.”

Again, those comments could be quickly forgotten if the Nuggets endure another disappointing playoff campaign next year following their first-round exit this season. Several analysts feel the Nuggets should feel nervous about Jokic not re-upping yet, and the Lakers should therefore be optimstic about potentially landing the 7-footer.