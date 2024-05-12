Lakers’ Odds to Trade for $215 Million Star Decreases After Intriguing Move: Reporter

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ plan to acquire a third star behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis hit a road bump after one of their reported trade targets Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks switched agencies.

“Trae Young switching from Klutch Sports to CAA theoretically decreases the odds that he ends up in L.A.,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on “Buha’s Block” on May 10. “Does that increase the odds that Dejounte Murray may end up in L.A. or that maybe he’s the one that ends up getting moved?”

“When I say it, I really mean it..,” the three-time All-Star, Young, posted on X on May 7. “Another Day, Another Opportunity.”

It remains unclear how Young’s decision to leave Klutch Sports, whose biggest clients are James and Anthony, will impact his future in Atlanta.

The Hawks just won the lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. This could hasten a rebuild in Atlanta or the Hawks front office could trade that pick to surround Young with a win-now talent.

The Lakers have resisted dangling the lone available first-round pick they have at their disposal in the last trade deadline for a better shot at trading for either Young or Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

“The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN,” Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on January 23.

Trae Young’s Teammate Could Become an Option

If the Hawks hold on to Young, Murray could become an option.

The Lakers and Hawks held advanced trade talks centering on Murray ahead of the last February deadline.

Murray is a Klutch Sports client. He could be had for a cheaper package than Young, who has three years left on his $215 million contract.

Murray is a on much team-friendlier deal, $115 million over four years that will kick in next season. The Hawks asked for two first-round picks and a starting-level player for Murray at the trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, which they did not get.

Lakers Predicted to Land a ‘Perfect Piece’ for Anthony Davis

Without naming Young, former NBA champion and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins predicted after the past trade deadline that a star who is a perfect fit next to Davis will land in Los Angeles this summer.

“The Lakers need to stay in the path and get through this season,” Perkins said in the Pat McAfee Show on February 15. “Have a run because another superstar is on the way this summer. I can’t reveal who that is… they trust me not to add this information out who that player is going to be.”

“This superstar, actually is the perfect fit, not only for LeBron like it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

When pressed to give more clues if this player is a shooter, a guard or a center, Perkins doubled down on his earlier description.

“I will say this. It will be a perfect piece for Anthony Davis,” Perkins said.