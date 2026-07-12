Lakers Have One Strong Backup Plan For Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking at Jonathan Kuminga as the top forward option in free agency. Unfortunately for the Lakers, Kuminga is requesting more money than they can afford or are looking to invest in him. One noteworthy name has emerged as a true “backup plan” for potentially missing out on Kuminga via the free agent market at an affordable price.

Former Denver Nuggets champion role player Bruce Brown has emerged as the top backup plan for the Lakers. Sports illustrated’s Ryan Ward reported the following about the Lakers current plan:

“There’s mutual interest between Kuminga and the Lakers, and the Hawks are open to a deal, but Kuminga’s contract demands could be a problem that ends Los Angeles’ pursuit. Bruce Brown isn’t a bad option. He doesn’t bring the size that Kuminga or [Robert Williams] do, but Brown has championship experience, along with being a decent rebounder and defender, and can be another reliable ball handler off the bench.”

Brown only becomes a priority to the Lakers in free agency if they officially give up on the chase to acquire Kuminga. The current free agent market sees Brown without a clear path. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka may be able to acquire Brown at a minimum contract to make him a better value than Kuminga.

How The Lakers Can Still Get Jonathan Kuminga

The Lakers are still hoping to acquire Kuminga as the biggest forward on the free agent market and for the highest upside of all available names. Kuminga will have to work out a sign and trade with the Atlanta Hawks or let his former team completely renounce him once the Lakers make an offer in this scenario

Atlanta does not seem seriously interested in keeping Kuminga unless he and his agent drop their current asking price. The Golden State Warriors traded Kuminga to the Hawks this past deadline after a controversial end to his tenure with the team.

One concern for the Lakers would be that two teams passed on keeping the young promising forward within the past season alone. Multiple teams not believing in Kuminga’s ability to harness that talent into NBA success could create concern to avoid paying him a noteworthy contract.

The Process Of Getting Bruce Brown

The current plan of Brown and his team appears to be to let free agency play out and wait until teams are desperate to add one more forward. Brown contributed to the Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA championship and was more recently a role player for last year’s playoff team as well.

Good teams will value having a player like Brown on their roster especially if they need another rotation player. Brown and his camp fully expect the Lakers and other contending teams to look at him once they run out of more expensive options.

The price will likely be affordable to see the Lakers reaching out the second after they give up on Kuminga chase. Other hopeful contending rosters lacking depth like the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics may easily enter the race to make it more difficult for the Lakers if they wait too long.