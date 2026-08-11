Lakers Opening Day Schedule Release Breaks 8-Year Tradition After LeBron Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers are not playing on the opening day of the 2026-27 NBA season for the first time in eight years. The league released the schedules for the first few days of the upcoming season and for Christmas, and despite being the case in years past with a roster featuring LeBron James, the Lakers have been somewhat relegated after the departure of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The Lakers’ schedule release does show that the team will be playing on the second night of the NBA season, but after playing on the first night every year since 2018-19, the chance comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Los Angeles is still one of the league’s premier franchises with superstar talent.

Lakers Schedule Release Comes With LeBron James -Related Surprise

In the Lakers’ first season in eight years without James after his blockbuster free agency move to the Philadelphia 76ers, the team will no longer highlight the first day of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Instead, the league chose to continue to showcase James on his new team, and a few other high-level franchises on opening night. Here’s the first day of basketball on the schedule, as released by the NBA on Tuesday, August 11.

NBA Opening Day Schedule For October 20, 2026:

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (3 pm EST/12 pm PST, on NBC/Peacock)

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (7 pm EST/4 pm PST, on NBC/Peacock)

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs (9:30 pm EST/ 6:30 pm EST, on NBC/Peacock)

While Lakers fans might be disappointed at the recent NBA opening day schedule release, history points to Los Angeles being relegated to the second day of action as good news for the team.

As team insider Jovan Buha pointed out, the Lakers’ opening day record since they’ve become a staple franchise on that night is a dismal 1-6 since 2019, beating only the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024.

Despite James’ departure, a likely reason the NBA decided not to have the Lakers’ schedule begin on opening night, they’ll highlight the second day of action, set to play the Golden State Warriors on October 21 at 10 pm EST/7 pm PST live on ESPN.

This is the first time the Lakers won’t play on the NBA’s opening night since the 2018-19 season. https://t.co/yAmtjStq4Z — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 11, 2026

LakeShow Will Still Play On Christmas Day

Again, while Los Angeles won’t see NBA action on the first day the league begins play this upcoming season, the Lakers will still be suiting up on Christmas Day, as was announced in the same release.

In what might be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, the Lakers will play the 76ers on Christmas, in the third of the five matchups on the holiday.

Here’s the full NBA Christmas Day schedule, highlighted by James’ return to Los Angeles after his departure this summer.

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (12 pm EST/9 am PST, on ABC/ESPN)

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (2:30 pm EST/ 11:30 am PST, on ABC/ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (5 pm EST/2 pm PST, on ABC/ESPN)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves (8 pm EST/5 pm PST, on ABC/ESPN)

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (10:30 pm EST/7:30 pm PST, on ABC/ESPN)

So, the NBA didn’t want to have James’ return to Los Angeles come on opening night, or see the Lakers play at all on the first day, but the premier matchup on the team’s schedule will come on Christmas, where they’ll play the superstar who led the franchise to the NBA championship in 2020.

The full Lakers schedule release will come on Thursday, August 13, but for now, fans of the team can mark their calendars for two big games to come in the 2026-27 NBA season, their first year playing without James since 2018-19.