Report: Lakers Learn Peyton Watson Asking Price Amid Search for Star Wing

Just as it was speculated before the business end of the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers’ links to Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson could resurface.

Watson, 23, is currently a restricted free agent and despite the Nuggets’ stance on retaining him, there has not been any agreement between the two parties on a new, improved deal.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, this gap in discussions stems from the Nuggets’ previous extensions and Watson’s upside value.

“Peyton Watson and his camp want something in that $28 million north range and the offers so far have been fluctuating between that $20-24 million per year range,” Siegel said. “When you’re Peyton Watson, you want more than Christian Braun.”

This contract stalling between Denver and Watson could provide an opening. The franchise may be forced to go against its wishes and trade the young wing. Los Angeles could be an interesting destination.

Lakers Receive Delayed Contract Update on Peyton Watson

The Nuggets have basically shot themselves in the leg with their stacking cap. They have one of the highest wages in the league and are yet to even shed any significant salary to agree on what Watson’s camp is reportedly demanding.

Last summer, Braun was extended to a five-year, $125 million extension. No doubt, he is a solid core and part of the Nuggets’ last championship run, but over the course of this past season, it felt like an overpay. Now, the franchise is sitting close to the second apron.

Only Nikola Jokic is reportedly considered untouchable, meaning Denver could see one of its core stars out the door. That has not happened yet and time may be ticking to agree on a deal for Watson.

Watson is a restricted free agent, which makes his situation fluid, as Denver can match any offer sheet for him. However, he is seeking top dollar, which could force a move for cap relief. The Lakers have pieces to offer in a sign-and-trade. The likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia are still considered trade chips.

Although doing a sign-and-trade would be less favorable for the Nuggets on the court, as they lose a high-upside talent.

Potential Upside Watson Can Offer in Los Angeles

Looking at how the Lakers have moved so far this offseason, Watson would be following in the same direction. They are not chasing any blockbuster big-name stars but pieces that would complement the core led by Luka Doncic.

Watson had a breakout 2025-26, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while playing 54 games. With a much-improved starting role, his production improved as well.

This is a good catch for a young player, especially for Watson. However, he had more starts due to Aaron Gordon’s injuries this past season. Gordon has not yet been traded and he is a core piece, which means the Nuggets are not shopping him.

The situation in L.A. is different; the franchise lost stars in the wing position and has been linked with players to address that. Watson could get an instant starting role for the Lakers.