Lakers Get New Path to Longtime Wing Target

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a starting-caliber wing may have just received a significant boost.

For months, Peyton Watson has been viewed as one of the franchise’s ideal long-term fits alongside Luka Dončić.

Now, according to a new report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Denver Nuggets are open to a sign-and-trade involving the restricted free agent, creating a potential pathway that previously didn’t exist.

“The Nuggets and Watson’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, remain apart in contract negotiations,” Amick reported. “Denver is open to a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old forward.”

The report doesn’t link the Lakers directly to ongoing negotiations.

But it does introduce a new avenue for a team that has long admired Watson’s game while continuing its search for a starting wing.

Watson Has Been on Lakers’ Radar for Months

Watson isn’t a new name inside the Lakers’ front office.

At various points after last season’s trade deadline and again entering free agency, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Dan Woike of The Athletic and ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks all identified Watson as one of Los Angeles’ preferred restricted free-agent targets.

The reasoning has remained consistent.

The Lakers have prioritized adding an athletic, two-way forward capable of defending multiple positions while fitting seamlessly next to Dončić.

Watson checks nearly every box.

Before a hamstring injury cut short his breakout season, the 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while starting 40 games for Denver.

His best stretch came after Nikola Jokić hyperextended his knee in late December.

Across a 17-game span, Watson averaged 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, shooting a team-best 46.2% from three-point range as Denver remained near the top of the Western Conference despite missing its three-time MVP.

His combination of length, athleticism, defensive versatility and improving perimeter shooting has long made him one of the NBA’s more intriguing young wings.

Sign-and-Trade Creates New Opportunity

Until now, however, acquiring Watson appeared extremely difficult.

As a restricted free agent, Denver retained the right to match any offer sheet, limiting outside teams’ chances of prying him away.

Amick’s reporting changes that equation.

While the Nuggets still intend to match outside offers, they are also willing to explore a sign-and-trade as negotiations with Watson and Klutch Sports continue.

For the Lakers, that distinction matters.

Following the acquisitions of Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy, Los Angeles has only veteran minimum contracts remaining to offer in free agency.

That leaves a sign-and-trade—or another salary-clearing transaction—as the franchise’s clearest path toward landing a starting-caliber wing such as Watson.

Amick added that several teams have already expressed interest in a sign-and-trade, although he did not identify the Lakers among them.

Pelinka Continues Exploring Every Option

Watson joins Jonathan Kuminga among the young forwards linked to the Lakers as president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka continues searching for the final major piece around Dončić.

League insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have repeatedly reported Los Angeles’ interest in Kuminga, while noting the Lakers have explored multiple avenues to acquire the former Warriors forward despite their salary-cap limitations.

Watson offers a different profile.

While Kuminga enters free agency with greater offensive pedigree, Watson has established himself as one of the league’s most promising young defenders while continuing to expand his offensive game.

At just 23 years old, he also aligns with the Lakers’ long-term vision of surrounding Dončić with younger, athletic two-way players capable of growing alongside the franchise’s new centerpiece.

Wing Remains Lakers’ Biggest Need

The Lakers have spent the offseason aggressively reshaping their roster.

Walker Kessler solidified the center position.

Grimes and Sexton strengthened the backcourt.

Mamukelashvili added frontcourt depth.

Landing a starting-caliber wing remains the organization’s biggest unfinished priority.

Amick’s latest reporting doesn’t guarantee Watson will become a Laker.

But for a player Los Angeles has quietly monitored for months, Denver’s willingness to entertain a sign-and-trade may represent the clearest opportunity yet for Pelinka to address the final major need on a roster built around Dončić.