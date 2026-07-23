Lakers Receive Definitive Peyton Watson Trade Update from Top Team Insider

With LeBron James in the rear view, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially hitched their wagon to Luka Doncic, who is now the unquestioned face of the franchise.

To support their franchise superstar, the Lakers transformed the roster this summer with multiple potentially impactful additions, most notably rising star center Walker Kessler, whom the team acquired in a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz earlier this month. L.A. now has its star big man for the future.

With the Lakers reportedly in the market for another move, speculation has continued to link the team to Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson, who remains a restricted free agent.

Do the Lakers Have Any Hopes of Landing Peyton Watson?

Watson, 23, emerged as one of league’s premier two-way forwards last season, but injuries sidelined him for the Nuggets’ most pivotal stretch. Denver reportedly desires to retain Watson but is open to listening to sign-and-trade offers.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, while adding Watson to L.A.’s revamped roster would make a dream addition, acquiring the Nuggets forward has become unrealistic for the Lakers after landing Kessler.

“Once they got Kessler, I didn’t really think he was an option,” Buha expressed on the “Lakers Collective” podcast. “I did think he was an option prior to that. But ever since then, I don’t see the incentive for Denver, and I think if Denver was willing to trade him, they could get more than three (second round picks) and a (pick) swap. … Someone will outbid the Lakers if that’s the going price.”

Even if the Lakers were able to interest the Nuggets with a package revolving around potential future stars Cameron Carr and Adou Theiro, Buha explained in an earlier episode why going all-in on acquiring Watson could have some drawbacks.

“I started to think more about it. I think there is some concern here with Peyton Watson’s health where you are potentially taking a gamble with the hamstring situation,” Buha said. “The flip side would be, I think, realistically, if we’re putting on the purple and gold tinted glasses here, we don’t know if Cameron Carr or Adou Thiero will ever be as good as the version of Peyton Watson we just saw this past season. Like I think there’s a chance that either one can get to that level, but I think it’s far from a guarantee.”

Lakers (Probably) Won’t Get Watson, But They are Still Swinging for Move

L.A. signed free agent swingman Matisse Thybulle earlier this week, but the team isn’t ready yet to put a bow on this offseason.

The Lakers continue to pursue Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga to help round out their wing depth. Kuminga and the Lakers have continued to remain apart in contract negotiations after the 23-year-old forward reportedly turned down a two-year, $20 million contract.

There has been some speculation that the Lakers could explore a trade for Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington, but NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers and Mavs have not at all engaged in trade conversations.

L.A. has also been floated as a potential destination for free agent former All-Star DeMar DeRozan, but the team has given no indication that DeRozan, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this month, is on its radar.





