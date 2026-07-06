Lakers Dealt Brutal News in Pursuit of Coveted 3-and-D Wing

At the start of NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers were viewed as the biggest threats to pry restricted free agent Peyton Watson away from the Denver Nuggets. However, the Lakers no longer have a pathway to land the 3-and-D wing after exhausting all their first-round assets in favor of Walker Kessler.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Nuggets are “very open” to the idea of a sign-and-trade for Watson, allowing the Lakers to land the 23-year-old forward. The Nuggets, however, are hoping to land a package similar to what the Lakers paid for Kessler — two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

Since the Lakers have exhausted their first-round assets, they can only build a trade package using pieces like Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia, and therefore don’t have a realistic shot at landing Watson anymore.

Lakers Target Peyton Watson

Amick acknowledged that the Lakers would have had a shot at Watson if not for the Kessler move, while noting that Watson and the Nuggets are “far apart” on reaching a deal, much like the Kessler and Utah Jazz situation.

“As we’ve seen several times this offseason, the rules relating to restricted free agency have created a challenging landscape for players in that position,” wrote Amick.

“The recently resolved Walker Kessler situation with the Utah Jazz is perhaps the best recent comparison to Watson’s, as Utah consistently signaled a desire to match offers for the center — and a preference to avoid a sign-and-trade — only to arrange a deal with the Lakers in the end,” added the insider.

“In that instance, the Jazz decided that the chance to land two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round swaps was better than possibly overpaying Kessler, who signed with the Lakers on a four-year, $130 million deal.”

Nuggets Plan to Keep Peyton Watson

Although the Nuggets plan to match any offer sheets for Watson when the NBA’s moratorium lifts on Monday, they aren’t opposed to a sign-and-trade deal if they receive a significant trade package — like the one Utah received for Kessler.

Since only the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers have the salary-cap space to make an offer sheet for Watson, the Nuggets are unlikely to be in a position to match offers and would need a motivated bidder to discuss sign-and-trade scenarios.

“The Clippers, league sources said, have shown legitimate interest in Watson but are also navigating their own restricted free agency situation with Bennedict Mathurin, which complicates matters,” wrote Amick.

“Several teams are known to have registered interest in a sign-and-trade for Watson.”

Amick shot down reports that the Nuggets, on the brink of being a second-apron team, are looking to shed a lot of salary this offseason, and could therefore let Watson walk.

“Denver’s ownership has not given its front office, which is led by Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, a mandate to cut costs,” wrote Amick. “That messaging has become even more meaningful in recent days, as the Nuggets are considered to be among the teams still in the running for unrestricted free agent LeBron James (who, coincidentally, is also represented by Rich Paul).”

Watson, Denver’s best perimeter defender last season, averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes. His season ended prematurely due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of the playoffs.