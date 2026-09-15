Lakers Still Expected to Explore 6’11” PF Trade Despite Feud With Luka Doncic

We are halfway through September, and the Los Angeles Lakers still have two major roster needs to address. With training camp roughly two weeks away, many are starting to wonder if the Lakers will enter next season as is at this point.

Recently, Lakers insider Khobi Price said that if the Lakers were to add a player before camp opened, it would likely be a big man to address the team’s thin center depth.

“If they do make any additions to their roster before training camp starts in a month, it’d likely be big man depth behind Kessler and Kevon Looney, who they signed to a veteran’s minimum contract,” Price reported. “They will still need to trim their roster by at least one player by the start of the regular season to become compliant with the league’s rules. Besides that, most of the Lakers’ major moves are behind them.”

There have been numerous big men linked to the Lakers this offseason, including both free agents and potential trade targets. One player is Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze, who had a memorable run-in with Luka Doncic late last season.

Lakers Won’t Consider Bitadze Because of Fight With Doncic?

Bitadze has often been mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, especially with the Magic dealing with an extremely tight financial situation. As Lakers fans well remember, Bitadze, 27, got into it with Doncic in Orlando amid L.A.’s ferocious run in March. Both players were assessed a technical foul after exchanging verbal pleasantries.

Despite that altercation, analyst Trevor Lane believes the Lakers would still trade for Bitadze if an opportunity presented itself.

“Immediately, people will jump to well, Goga and Luka got into it last year. I try to not to put too much stock into that because we’ve seen, look Kobe played with Matt Barnes. LeBron played with Lance Stephenson. We’ve seen it where guys get into it on the court, they get under each other’s skin. Pat Bev and Russ Westbrook were on the same team, and then they can co-exist on the same club. So, I’m not just going to assume it’s a no-go simply because … Luka and Goga Bitadze got into it last year.”

The Doncic-Bitadze spat wasn’t the typical run-of-the-mill NBA fight. Their altercation lingered for several days after Doncic accused Bitadze of making explicit remarks about his family. Bitadze responded by saying he never made those comments and that the situation was being blown out of proportion.

How L.A. Could Pull Off Deal for Bitadze

Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and roughly 15 minutes per game in 64 appearances for the Magic last season. A 6’11” big man, Bitadze would fit the category of the kind of backup center the Lakers could use. But would it be easy to hammer out a trade?

“Is it possible for the Lakers to get Goga Bitadze? Yes. Logistically, it’s not that difficult for them to make that kind of move,” Lane said. “(He’ll make) $7.6 million, problem. Jaden Hardy, $6 million. And then whatever kind of draft capital we’re talking, off you go.”

Added Lane: “Does it make sense for Orlando to make that kind of move? I think it would make more sense if Goga had multiple years left on his contract, because this is, again, a very expensive team that I think at some point will be looking for some relief.”

Bitadze could slot behind Walker Kessler on the depth chart. And as for his spat with Doncic, remember: The Lakers signed Ziaire Williams in free agency. The same player who got into it with Doncic, with both players receiving a technical foul, just one week after the Lakers superstar went face to face with Bitadze.