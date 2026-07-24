Report: Lakers Reach Major Decision on P.J. Washington Amid Kuminga Standstill

The Los Angeles Lakers have learned where LeBron James will play next season, which will be his 24th, breaking a record that he himself set last season.

Why should the Lakers care? Because it likely influences where Jonathan Kuminga will end up. The Lakers have tried for weeks to acquire Kuminga through a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks but haven’t been able to make ends meet.

If Kuminga lands elsewhere, a popular backup option being floated is Dallas Mavericks star swingman P.J. Washington. Unless the Lakers reach an agreement with Kuminga, it is very likely that the team will end up striking out on a major forward upgrade this summer. According to Khobi Price of the California Post, the Lakers won’t pursue Washington even if they don’t land Kuminga.

“The Lakers have long been tied to trade rumors involving Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, a former teammate of (Luka) Doncic’s in Dallas, but as The Post previously reported, the fully guaranteed $88.8 million Washington is owed over the next four years isn’t appealing to the Lakers.”

Lakers Won’t Go After P.J. Washington, Which Can Only Mean One Thing…

L.A. must get its hands on Kuminga. By hook or by crook.

Meanwhile, if the Lakers wanted to (or, maybe, were capable of) absorb Washington’s hefty contract, perhaps the Mavs would be open to moving the 27-year-old, notes Lakers insider Jovan Buha. Though whether they’d be intrigued by a Lakers’ trade package is a whole different story.

“With Dallas being on a different timeline now, and Dallas looking at guys more in their early to mid 20s … I think this continues to confirm that Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington are available and just don’t fit the timeline with Dallas,” Buha said on “Buha’s Block.”

There is circulating speculation that the Mavs would be open to move on from some of their veteran stars, especially after they landed former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Hawks in a recent trade. Dallas’ timeline now revolves around Cooper Flagg, the teenage sensation who is already the unquestioned face of the franchise. Still, taking Washington from the Mavs won’t be an easy task for any team.

“Because they’re available or because they’re looking to trade them, it doesn’t they’re just going to trade them for anything,” Buha warns. “They have been asking for a first round pick. No one has met that demanding price yet. … PJ Washington is now more gettable.”

Landing Kuminga Has Been (and Will Continue to Be) Challenging

Now that James, the league’s oldest player, will join the Sixers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, another long-standing suitor for Kuminga, will likely intensify their pursuit of the young free agent forward.

That might mean bad news for the Lakers.

NBA insider reported earlier this week that Kuminga and his inner circle were hoping James wouldn’t sign with the Cavaliers so Kuminga could have a bigger role in Cleveland, eventually play his way to a big payday and do it while playing for Kenny Atkinson, a coach he has a relationship with.

“They do, I think, still have interest in Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer said of the Lakers. “… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and pretty big pay day for Jonathan Kuminga.”

For all it’s worth, the Lakers have had a productive offseason since the departure of James. But missing out on Kuminga (and the long-shot possibility of Washington) would still sting.





