Report: Lakers Make Major Trade Decision on P.J. Washington

The Los Angeles Lakers have no doubt been unafraid to make major changes this summer.

Out went every last player that started for the team in last season’s first round playoff series and in came multiple free agents. L.A. has made a conscious effort to get younger and surround Luka Doncic with depth. But the work is far from finished, especially after the Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga ended rather ugly.

“The Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, has left them with a hole in the frontcourt,” Lakers reporter Khobi Price wrote for the California Post. “And with their payroll $8.1 million from the NBA’s $209 million first-apron threshold, they’re hard-capped for the 2026-27 season. With their roster already having 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Lakers’ options for other roster additions are limited. But they still have clear needs with a month before training camp kicks off.”

So, what’s next for L.A. Options on the open market are limited, and the team’s scarce tradeable assets will make it hard to go after someone who can make a major impact in the starting lineup.

What Do the Lakers Think About P.J. Washington?

For a second-straight offseason, the Lakers and P.J. Washington have been tied through heavy speculation. Of course, Washington was one of Doncic’s better teammates on the Dallas Mavericks. But according to Lakers reporter Jacob Rude, despite the 27-year-old forward’s proven chemistry with Doncic, L.A. is uninterested in acquiring him in a trade.

“Off the bat, we’re starting with a player the Lakers have repeatedly said they have no interest in, if that gives you a sense of how dry the market is,” Rude wrote in a fan mailbag. “After LA’s free agency spending spree, many viewed P.J. Washington as a solution to the hole in the starting lineup. Multiple reports, though, made it clear the Lakers had no interest in Washington because of his contract. Whether that was a negotiating stance or an earnest feeling, the situation has changed, so could they revisit things with Dallas?”

A big reason why the Lakers don’t view Washington as a viable option may be because he is owed nearly $90 million over the next four seasons.

“The Lakers have long been tied to trade rumors involving Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, a former teammate of (Luka) Doncic’s in Dallas, but as The Post previously reported, the fully guaranteed $88.8 million Washington is owed over the next four years isn’t appealing to the Lakers.”

Could Washington Become an Option Down the Line?

If not now, could the Lakers revisit a potential trade for Washington ahead the midseason deadline? After all, the Mavs may look to move some of their veterans around that time.

“I think Dallas could really stand to benefit from both P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford playing their way into greater trade value this season,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported, adding, “I haven’t heard of any team targeting P.J. Washington for sometime. Daniel Gafford has had far more trade interest, to my understanding.”

Washington and Gafford help make up a significant portion of the over $300 million the Mavs have invested into their frontcourt. The problem is that Dallas has younger players slowly moving up the ranks at that position and will soon prepare for a big payday.

If the Mavs cannot find a trade partner for Washington soon enough, perhaps they could cool their asking price for the forward. And if the Lakers are still in the market for some frontcourt reinforcements and don’t mind taking on a big contract, Washington could emerge as a target.