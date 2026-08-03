Lakers Eye P.J. Washington Trade as Mavericks Expected to Shake Up Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers appear not to be finished with their offseason business despite an almost complete roster overhaul and being over the roster limit for now.

The feeling is that the roster is shaping up nicely but could get better with more decent upgrades. As such, the front office is closely monitoring several situations. One path leads back to the Dallas Mavericks for a former teammate of Luka Doncic.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Dustin Lewis, the Mavericks’ recent extension of Naji Marshall means that Lakers-rumored target P.J. Washington could potentially become available.

“Dallas’ commitment to Marshall might be a sign of what’s to come for other players on the list and veteran forward P.J. Washington could very well be on borrowed time,” Lewis wrote.

The Lakers haven’t been short on rumors this offseason but one glaring call was the need to have a strong frontcourt presence. They have brought in stars like Walker Kessler in the center position but could still pursue Washington in the power forward position.

Mavs Expected to Move Long-Rumored Lakers Target P.J. Washington

Washington is still under contract in Dallas, in fact, he is just entering the first year of a four-year, $88.8 million extension he signed last summer. While significant, it also makes him a logical candidate if the Mavericks decide to move pieces.

The Mavs are going tall with some of their offseason moves so it might make sense to keep Washington. However, they now have 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher who was acquired this summer from the Atlanta Hawks, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and now a new deal for Marshall.

“With a growing crowd in the frontcourt, Washington probably has the most trade value of any of the players the Mavericks would be willing to part ways with,” Lewis added. “Plus, he’s due to make the second-most money on the team over the next two seasons.”

Minutes could be hard to come by for Washington and this may open a door of opportunity for the Lakers to explore. A trade would require the Lakers to give out assets to clear cap space to fit him. The likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia plus additional draft picks could work.

Washington’s deal runs through 2029-30 which may have cooled off some interest for him this offseason. However, the Lakers can take a chance to bring in an upgrade.

Lakers Open to Having Additional Frontcourt Upgrade in Washington

Marshall still has solid contributions up his sleeves. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 2025-26. He did struggle with injuries as he played just 56 games.

Washington started 53 games for Dallas but may fall down the pecking order in the upcoming season.

“With his performance trending down as his new contract kicks in, the Mavericks also have a ton of bodies who can play the same position. Washington is a 4 who can also contribute at the 3.

The Lakers could move Vanderbilt for Washington or in a separate deal which would open a potential starting spot for the Mavs star.

Washington would also come in with the Doncic connection having arrived in Dallas in 2023-24 during their run to the NBA Finals. He was one of the more impressive stars next to the Slovenian superstar.