Lakers Proposed to Land PJ Washington With Luka Doncic in 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are yet to address the final need of the offseason, which is to fill the forward position with a capable full-time starter.

L.A. is caught in a bind with Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, whom the franchise views as a top offseason priority. Distance in contract negotiations have disallowed the Lakers to get their hands on the young two-way forward. Other teams, like the Cleveland Cavaliers, are a growing suitor for Kuminga.

Another name being increasingly linked to the Lakers is Dallas Mavericks star forward and former Luka Doncic teammate PJ Washington. There might be a logical way for the Lakers to acquire Washington if stalling negotiations with Kuminga ultimately fizzle.

The Three-Team Trade Idea That Gives the Lakers PJ Washington

Washington, 27, is still early into a four-year contract he signed with the Mavs, meaning the Lakers can only acquire him through a trade. Here’s a three-team idea that might benefit all parties involved.

Lakers receive:

P.J. Washington

Mavericks receive:

Trail Blazers receive:

One reason to pause here is on the Blazers’ side of things. Portland has a logjam in the backcourt after acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this offseason. Already possessing Holiday, Morant, Scoot Henderson and Damian Lilard, the Blazers very well could be open to moving on from Holiday and his hefty contract, but still-strong play at 36 years old could also make him a keeper on an acesneding young team.

To recoup the loss of Washington, one of the league’s better two-way fowards, the Mavs, another young team on the rise, could absolutely use the skill and savvy of Holiday, a two-time champion with a proven winning reputation around the NBA.

The Lakers, meanwhile, would receive a major upgrade and a player Doncic would likely be thrilled to reunite with.

Mavs Might Listen to Trade Offer for Their Vets, But Will They Deal With the Lakers Again?

Now this one might be a sensitive subject.

It is fair to question if the Mavs will ever do business with the Lakers again. Because, you know, there was this guy named Luka who was traded from Dallas to L.A. 17 months ago in a trade that many consider the worst in NBA history?

But maybe if there is a three-team deal to explore, the Mavs would be open to sending Washington to the Lakers.

There is plenty to like about Washington for the Lakers. A 6-foot-7 forward with skills on both sides of the ball, Washington is what the Lakers are aggressively looking for: a capable 3-point shooter and defender on the wing.

With the loss of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura in free agency, L.A. has become feather light at the forward position. The addition of Quentin Grimes might help, but he’s 6-foot-5 and better suited as a guard. Sandro Mamumkelashvili can play some minutes at power forward, but doesn’t possess the defensive profile of Washington or even Kuminga.

There is some speculation that the Mavs will continue aiming to get younger and listen to trade offers for their veterans. (Acquiring Zaccharie Risacher, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, being the latest evidence.)

If Washington hits the trade block, the Lakers might be among the first to pick up the phone.