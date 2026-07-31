Lakers Get Revealing P.J. Washington Trade Update from Prominent Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for their next addition continues with August on the horizon.

L.A. has been connected to several names as the franchise remains on the lookout for another forward to bolster its wing depth. The Jonathan Kuminga standstill has become tiring for fans, but it appears the 23-year-old free agent wingman is the top available option.

Another player who often comes up in online Lakers discourse is Dallas Mavericks swingman P.J. Washington, whose history with Luka Doncic has made him a fixture in Lakers trade speculation. Is the 27-year-old Mavs star truly an available target?

Insider Gives Definitive Breakdown of P.J. Washington’s Lakers Chances

There’s no denying Washington, a former lottery pick, would make a dream offseason acquisition for L.A. Unfortunately, landing him from Dallas won’t be easy for any team. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, there’s one legitimate way the Lakers can grab the Mavs forward.

“Based on how close the Lakers currently are to the first apron, they could not execute a deal like, say, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht or Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia,” Buha said in a Lakers mailbag episode. … They key with trading those contracts for the Lakers would be, those are guys you are already not projecting to be on your books, and that’s appealing for Dallas, but then for L.A. you are now taking back P.J. Washington.”

The Lakers have limited options in trading for the Mavs star. Ultimately, that could be why the Mavs wouldn’t consider the Lakers a strong trade partner if both teams were ever to discuss a trade involving Washington.

“In terms of a legal trade, it would have to be Hardy and LaRavia right now at the minimum in terms of outgoing salary to salary match with P.J.’s contract, plus keep the Lakers under the first apron. You could do Hardy and LaRavia … plus whatever draft capital is required to make it work. I assume it would be at least three of L.A.’s four draft assets, or you could do Jared Vanderbilt … that would also be legal.”

Where Things Stand for L.A. and Washington

Lakers insider Khobi Price previously reported that the teams doesn’t view Washington as a flattering target because of his contract.

“The Lakers have long been tied to trade rumors involving Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, a former teammate of (Luka) Doncic’s in Dallas, but as The Post previously reported, the fully guaranteed $88.8 million Washington is owed over the next four years isn’t appealing to the Lakers,” Price wrote.

As of right now, the Washington-L.A. link is merely speculation. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported earlier in July that L.A. and Dallas haven’t held any trade talks regarding any player.

“I know Lakers fans wanna keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or (Daniel) Gafford … I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either those guys of real consequence this offseason,” Fischer reported on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream.

In the meantime, the L.A. remains strongly interested in coming to terms with Kuminga, who has registered interest from multiple teams. The Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers have been the two teams most frequently mentioned Kuminga’s top suitors.