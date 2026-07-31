Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Get Revealing P.J. Washington Trade Update from Prominent Insider

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 26: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 114-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for their next addition continues with August on the horizon. 

L.A. has been connected to several names as the franchise remains on the lookout for another forward to bolster its wing depth. The Jonathan Kuminga standstill has become tiring for fans, but it appears the 23-year-old free agent wingman is the top available option.

Another player who often comes up in online Lakers discourse is Dallas Mavericks swingman P.J. Washington, whose history with Luka Doncic has made him a fixture in Lakers trade speculation. Is the 27-year-old Mavs star truly an available target? 

Insider Gives Definitive Breakdown of P.J. Washington’s Lakers Chances

Washington Wizards v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during a game against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There’s no denying Washington, a former lottery pick, would make a dream offseason acquisition for L.A. Unfortunately, landing him from Dallas won’t be easy for any team. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, there’s one legitimate way the Lakers can grab the Mavs forward. 

“Based on how close the Lakers currently are to the first apron, they could not execute a deal like, say, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht or Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia,” Buha said in a Lakers mailbag episode. … They key with trading those contracts for the Lakers would be, those are guys you are already not projecting to be on your books, and that’s appealing for Dallas, but then for L.A. you are now taking back P.J. Washington.”

The Lakers have limited options in trading for the Mavs star. Ultimately, that could be why the Mavs wouldn’t consider the Lakers a strong trade partner if both teams were ever to discuss a trade involving Washington.

“In terms of a legal trade, it would have to be Hardy and LaRavia right now at the minimum in terms of outgoing salary to salary match with P.J.’s contract, plus keep the Lakers under the first apron. You could do Hardy and LaRavia … plus whatever draft capital is required to make it work. I assume it would be at least three of L.A.’s four draft assets, or you could do Jared Vanderbilt  … that would also be legal.” 

Where Things Stand for L.A. and Washington

Lakers insider Khobi Price previously reported that the teams doesn’t view Washington as a flattering target because of his contract.

“The Lakers have long been tied to trade rumors involving Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, a former teammate of (Luka) Doncic’s in Dallas, but as The Post previously reported, the fully guaranteed $88.8 million Washington is owed over the next four years isn’t appealing to the Lakers,” Price wrote.

As of right now, the Washington-L.A. link is merely speculation. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported earlier in July that L.A. and Dallas haven’t held any trade talks regarding any player.

“I know Lakers fans wanna keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or (Daniel) Gafford … I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either those guys of real consequence this offseason,” Fischer reported on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream.

In the meantime, the L.A. remains strongly interested in coming to terms with Kuminga, who has registered interest from multiple teams. The Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers have been the two teams most frequently mentioned Kuminga’s top suitors.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

0 Comments

Lakers Get Revealing P.J. Washington Trade Update from Prominent Insider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x