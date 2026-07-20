Lakers Receive Major PJ Washington Trade Update From Top Team Insider

The offseason fireworks continued for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The team signed free agent star Matisse Thybulle to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal was first announced by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Thybulle, 29, is potentially a high value, low cost signing for an L.A. team that had been searching for a serviceable two-way forward, as evidenced by the Lakers’ ongoing pursuit of free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. A two-time All-Defensive performer, Thybulle will boost the Lakers’ defense and add some much-needed wing depth after LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart departed from the franchise earlier this offseason.

Another name floated in Lakers rumors is Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington. After trading for Thybulle, could the Lakers try to round out their depth by adding Luka Doncic’s former teammate?

Lakers’ Path to PJ Washington Becomes Clearer, Says Top Team Insider

Washington, 27, has been linked to the Lakers in speculation for a while and, with his proven fit alongside Doncic, many believe the two-way forward could be a must-have for the Lakers. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Washington’s exit is plausible after the Mavs traded for former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.

“With Dallas being on a different timeline now, and Dallas looking at guys more in their early to mid 20s … I think this continues to confirm that Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington are available and just don’t fit the timeline with Dallas,” Buha said on “Buha’s Block.”

There is growing belief that the Mavs are poised to move on from some of their veteran stars, as Buha notes, especially as they look to bring in younger talent that meets the timeline of ascending superstar forward Cooper Flagg, the unquestioned face of the franchise. But Washington won’t be easy for the Lakers (or any team) to come by.

“Because they’re available or because they’re looking to trade them, it doesn’t they’re just going to trade them for anything,” Buha warns. “They have been asking for a first round pick. No one has met that demanding price yet. … PJ Washington is now more gettable.”

Will L.A. Pursue Washington After Recent Trade?

The Lakers plans might have changed some after signing free agent Thybulle on Monday. Thybulle, a well-established defensive player, agreed to a deal many are already calling a low-cost/high-value one for the Lakers.

Thybulle adds much-needed depth and can be a player the Lakers plug into the starting lineup, but the team might still look to add more pieces.

The Lakers must either waive or trade a player before the start of the season to ensure they are no more than 15 players on a standard contract. That leaves the door open to another move.

If Dallas doesn’t budge on its asking price for Washington, the Lakers might refrain from exploring a trade. There’s a good chance the Mavs will ask for multiple draft picks in exchange for Washington after watching the Oklahoma City Thunder receive that type of return for Lu Dort, another highly regarded two-way role player.