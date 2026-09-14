Lakers Urged to Pounce on 6’7″ ‘Menace’ Who ‘Would Thrive’ Next to Luka Doncic

We are well into the final leg of the 2026 offseason, and with many teams around the NBA facing a roster crunch, there could be plenty of moving parts in the coming weeks. The Los Angeles Lakers are among those who need to make some roster moves.

The Lakers are currently one player over the league-mandated roster limit. There has been plenty of chatter about what L.A. could do, from trades to flat out waiving a player and heading into next season as is. But with the team having multiple roster needs, a trade appears to be the best path forward.

Over in Memphis, the Grizzlies are well above the roster limit and could have as many as four players on the hook to be waived. Among them is 25-year-old wing Micah Peavy, whose upside could interest some teams.

Lakers Advised to Pursue Peavy if He Shakes Free From Memphis

A former second round pick, Peavy is from a star, but he has demonstrated flashes of promise. Citing NBA insider Jake Fischer’s report that Peavy is among four Grizzlies who could get axed, Lake Show Life’s Chris Lambert believes the Lakers would have an opportunity for the taking.

“NBA insider Jake Fischer provided some insight on who Memphis could be looking to waive,” Lambert wrote. “He listed Walter Clayton Jr., Micah Peavy, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Hawkins, and Kris Murray. For the Lakers, Micah Peavy should interest them as an elite perimeter defender and a menace from the point of attack. If the Grizzlies opt to make Peavy one of the four players they waive, LA should immediately cut ties with AK Okereke and offer his two-way spot to Peavy.”

Peavy averaged just 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 minutes per game for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, which aren’t flattering numbers in the least bit, but Lambert views Peavy as a high-upside defender the Lakers could benefit from.

“Peavy played 61 games last season, and the main reason he saw that much action was because he can really guard,” Lambert penned. “He has fluid hips, elite anticipation in passing lanes, is switchable 1 through 4 in most situations, and has a strong frame that allows him to wall up opposing offensive players.”

Could Peavy Be an Impact Player in L.A.?

Lambert explained how Peavy could carve out a niche playing alongside Luka Doncic.

“His offensive game would thrive, like most players, in a scenario where he played off Luka Doncic,” Lambert wrote. “Even though Peavy was the biggest name on the Pelicans’ summer league team, he wasn’t ball dominant and generated most of his offense through opportunities created by his own off-ball movement. He thrives as a cutter and someone who comes off screens. Those are two things that could thrive long-term next to Luka.”

Last week, the Pelicans traded Peavy and Jordan Hawkins to the Grizzlies in a four-player. Peavy is now one of nearly 20 players on the Memphis roster, four above the league-mandated limit.

Peavy isn’t a sure bet to shake free from Memphis. He is relatively young and has only one season under his belt; the Grizzlies could take some time to develop him.

It will, however, be interesting to see where he ends up if the Grizzlies let him go.