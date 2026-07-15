The Los Angeles Lakers added a handful of notable free agents during the 2026 NBA offseason. One of their intriguing additions is the 26-year-old guard Quentin Grimes.

After a two-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Grimes was searching for his first notable payday in the NBA.

He got one with the Lakers, officially inking a four-year, $60 million contract.

During a recent sit-down with ESPN LA, Grimes explained his decision to leave for the Lakers in free agency.

Lakers Get Real Reason For 26-Year-Old NBA Vet’s Decision To Join

When Grimes was asked how much “opportunity” played a role for him when he heard free agency pitches, the veteran guard made it seem like that was the No. 1 factor.

“That was really one of the biggest selling points,” Grimes said.

“Talking with Jalen and them and having them be able to pitch me what my role would look like. Coming in and having a pretty big offensive role within the team, but also having a big elite leadership role on defense as well, taking on that challenge every night. I am guarding the best players and wanting that responsibility. I want to have that challenge every night, so that was one of the two main things when I was choosing in free agency.”

The Lakers are top-heavy at the guard position, holding Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the depth chart. Grimes added more power, as he joins the team alongside the former Chicago Bulls veteran, Collin Sexton.

Quentin Grimes’ NBA Career

In 2021, Grimes entered the NBA after stints at Kansas and Houston in the NCAA.

He was a first-round selection, getting picked at No. 25 overall. Grimes started his career with the New York Knicks.

By year three, Grimes was falling out of favor with the Knicks. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons amid the 2023-2024 NBA season.

After seeing the court for just six games with the Pistons, Grimes was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks before the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Mavericks moved Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. He put together an impressive 28-game stretch before his restricted free agency.

Grimes ended up with just a one-year offer from the Sixers. He ended up playing in 75 games for the 76ers during the 2025-2026 season. Girmes shot 33.4% from three, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Now, he gets another fresh start, joining the Luka-led Lakers.