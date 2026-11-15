Lakers HC Gives Major Austin Reaves Injury Update Just Before Suns Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for tip-off against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

On Saturday, the Lakers announced that star guard Austin Reaves would be sidelined for Sunday’s inner-conference matchup. Reaves, 28, suffered a bruised left heel during the third quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Reaves’ injury could have been far worse, the Lakers star could miss more than just one game.

Lakers Coach Gives Latest on Star Guard’s Injury

Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Lakers have vaulted to the top seed in the Western Conference with an 11-2 record, tying the defending West champion San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA. It is safe to say that the Lakers will face some challenges without Reaves, who is averaging a career high in points this season.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s tip-off, head coach JJ Redick provided the latest on Reaves, who did not participate in Friday’s practice.

JJ Redick says that Austin Reaves (out, heel) is improving, nothing structurally wrong, is pain tolerance issue, and status will be updated in 48 hours (Lakers have back to back Tuesday and Wednesday at home),” NBA reporter Law Murray wrote in an X post.

The good news is that Reaves’ injury appears to be one that doesn’t need a ton of time to heal. Taking on the 5-6 Suns, who are the 11th seed in the West, the Lakers are wise to hold Reaves out of Sunday’s game.

If Reaves returns for Tuesday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets, he would have six days of rest between games. But given the nature of his injury, Reaves could be sidelined for more than just a game or two.

The Lakers are notorious for not revealing too much information when it comes to injured players. While Reaves clearly escaped major injury against the Bucks, his bruised heel may be slightly more than just a minor ailment.