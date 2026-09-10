Lakers Reject Gets Bad News as Career ‘Could Be Nearing’ End After New Report

Once famed for having ice in his veins, he is now looked at as the player the Los Angeles Lakers got rid of.

Twice.

The Lakers have seen more movement than most teams this offseason, from the departures of (literally) every player who started for the team in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets in the first round of last season’s playoffs to the additions of a star big man and multiple depth pieces.

Meanwhile, former Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell hasn’t found much stability in his career as of late. Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by L.A., Russell has evolved into a journeyman since he was traded from the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2024.

Former Lakers Guard’s Career Not Looking Good?

Russell, 30, appeared in just 30 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season before a midseason trade that sent him to the Washington Wizards. In July, Russell was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a massive six-team deal. The veteran guard is now seen as a prime candidate to be waived ahead of the upcoming season.

According to Lake Show Life’s Syvatoslav Rovenchuk, Russell’s NBA career has reached a crossroads.

“Russell could soon be in the same position as another former top-five pick of the Lakers, Lonzo Ball,” Rovenchuk wrote. “… At this point of his career, Russell is a known quantity. That can sometimes be a good thing for NBA veterans. In his case, it may not be enough to land his next gig. Russell’s best hopes might be to get a training camp deal with one of the teams that does still have an open roster spot. The veteran guard can plead his case in that setting. Otherwise, it may not be long until he is out of the league completely.”

With the Grizzlies well over the roster limit, cuts are on the way. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Russell is squarely among four candidates who are expected to be waived by the Grizzlies in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think D’Angelo Russell is long for the Grizzlies’ world,” Fischer said Tuesday during the Bleacher Report NBA insider livestream notebook.

On Thursday, The Stein Line reported that Russell is the “most likely vet to be cast aside” by the Grizzlies.

Russell Could Still Land Backup Job for Needy Teams

It might not be all bad for Russell, unlike Ball, who has been a free agent since February. There are teams out there that could use some backcourt reinforcements, including the Miami Heat, which has had an uber-active summer.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman, Russell is a potential option for Miami if he gets waived or bought out this offseason.

“This also was in reference to where the Heat roster stands, now that we are within three weeks of the start of training camp,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “But unless some type of sure thing suddenly comes available, there also is something to be said about running with what you have at the moment, while still having a salary slot/roster spot available for a rainy day. Then it becomes about when to pounce, be it on D’Angelo Russell potentially coming free before camp or waiting for something bigger down the road (Hello, Zach LaVine?)”

If the Heat gives Russell an opportunity, Russell will surely land a minimum contract. He’ll stay vying for minimum deals unless he can rebuild his status in the league.

Russell has averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 11 seasons with the Lakers, Nets, Warriors, Timberwolves and Mavs.