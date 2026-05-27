Lakers Linked to Reunion With $77 Million Star to Form Monster Luka Doncic Pairing

The Los Angeles Lakers are in search of impactful pieces to add to the roster this offseason.

Players who can slot in immediately as starters or solid bench contributors will be welcomed. The Lakers are aiming to catch up with the other championship-caliber teams in the West.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Shea, one intriguing move involves acquiring seasoned guard Malik Monk from the Sacramento Kings.

“The Kings are currently tanking, sitting at 12-31 and holding the 14th seed in the Western Conference,” Shea wrote. “In this deal, they move Malik Monk’s contract, worth around $60 million over the next three seasons, and acquire Rui Hachimura on an expiring deal.

“Hachimura provides a similar scoring level as Monk, averaging 12.1 points per game this season,” he added. “They also add Dalton Knecht on a cost-controlled contract, a player with untapped potential who was the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.”

The Lakers will ultimately decide the best fits this offseason, however, there is a scenario in which the Lakers get Monk as a solid scoring option off the bench.

The Lakers Mock Trade

If the Lakers and the Kings decided to deal Monk, it would be a straightforward player-exchange deal.

In Shea’s mock trade scenario, the Kings shed Monk’s salary while acquiring pieces that fit their developmental timeline. They acquired Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht. The Lakers in turn, get Monk and a 2026 second-round pick.

This doesn’t look much like a win-win on paper, however, the Lakers can gain from not paying too much money to keep Hachimura. He is on an expiring deal and will become a free agent this summer.

Sacramento meanwhile can benefit from Hachimura’s offensive game. Knecht was barely used by L.A. this season but is a high upside piece and can flourish with more game time opportunities on a tanking squad.

What Monk Adds to the Lakers

From the mock trade, a deal to bring in Monk will send out Hachimura. The Lakers will have to say goodbye to a valuable piece in their roster, and Monk will have to make sure he lives up to that.

The good thing is that the Lakers won’t have to worry about that because Monk delivers reliable bench production and scoring punch in a cost-effective package.

“In this deal, the Lakers acquire… Malik Monk, an offensive-minded guard capable of providing a significant scoring spark off the bench,” Shea wrote. “This season, Monk has averaged 11.9 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 35 games, playing 21.8 minutes per game.”

Monk, 28, isn’t the big-name superstar that many Lakers fans hoped for, however, acquiring him will not limit their pursuit for that. His salary is under their cap space.

The main idea of the whole offseason is to surround Luka Doncic with adequate pieces — both starting and bench players. Monk’s proposed deal is a good approach, one that will elevate the Lakers bench.

Los Angeles have been found wanting with depth, which had its work cut out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. The Lakers didn’t register a single win.