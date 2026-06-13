Lakers Proposed to Reunite Luka Doncic With Former All-Rookie Mavs Center

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to frontcourt targets and are likely to add at least one to their roster.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the team should explore at least one of Luka Doncic’s former teammates from his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers are seeking deeper postseason runs and championship contention under Doncic. Their interior presence and rim aggressiveness has been questioned ever since they dealt Anthony Davis.

The fact that Davis was moved for Doncic doesn’t hurt; however, they haven’t gotten a suitable replacement for him. Lively stands out as a high-upside target even though there hasn’t been any concrete interest from L.A.

How The Lakers Can Sign Lively

Lively, 22, remains on his rookie-scale contract, which makes him a cost-controlled piece, one that could fit within the Lakers’ cap without demanding a max-level commitment.

Lively’s contract is in its final year, and he is eligible for an extension this summer. If he doesn’t get that extension, he will be a free agent next year.

A trade could involve the Lakers sending out a combination of future first-round picks, plus young players like Dalton Knecht, to Dallas. The Mavs could send out one of their centers for shooting and depth in return.

The challenge with this deal would be the Mavericks’ willingness to deal with the Lakers. The Doncic trade didn’t land so well with everyone in Dallas, and the franchise may hold out on any deal that involves sending out a high upside star to L.A.

The Mavericks could aim to retain Lively as a foundational piece as they aim to navigate the post-Doncic era. They could retain him for continuity or use him in a different package.

The Luka Doncic Connection

Lively’s appeal is his frontcourt impact. At 7-foot-1, he would address a key need for the Lakers’ frontcourt. He could create switchable, length-heavy lineups with other available pieces.

The chance of reuniting with Doncic is also worthy to note. During Lively’s rookie campaign in 2023-24, Doncic was at his peak in the Dallas era, and the duo formed one of the league’s most effective pick-and-roll combinations that season.

The Mavericks went all the way to the NBA Finals, and Lively contributed as a lob threat and defender alongside Daniel Gafford. Although they didn’t win the chip that year, it showed how Doncic could thrive with a stretch big.

DeAndre Ayton, for all his double-double production, hasn’t had that effect the Lakers need in their frontcourt. This is why Rob Pelinka and the front office are in the market for a new starting center.

Of course, the Lakers could seek out some free agents as well; however, flexibility issues may limit their search. Lively is a star that is affordable and checks their big man search boxes just as Buha noted.

Injuries have been Lively’s Achilles heel. He missed significant time this season with foot issues, only playing seven games. But at just 22 years old, his ceiling remains high as a projected All-Defense member.