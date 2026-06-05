Lakers Urged to Make ‘Risky’ Trade for $160 Million Ideal Luka Doncic Partner

The Los Angeles Lakers remain active in their pursuit of impactful roster additions. The Western Conference is getting tougher and the Lakers will need reinforcements to surround Luka Doncic.

According to BasketNews reporter Nojus Stankevicius, there is a risky but potentially transformative move involving acquiring veteran forward Jerami Grant from the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the proposed deal, the Lakers would receive Grant, while sending out Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick.

Since Vincent has been dealt by the Lakers before this proposal was made, he will be substituted by Maxi Kleber in this scenario.

This deal sees the Lakers sacrifice some depth and future assets for an experienced two-way wing.

How the Lakers Could Acquire Grant

The Blazers appear to be ready to move Grant. He is on a five-year deal worth $160 million which he signed in 2023. His contract runs through the 2027-38 season meaning it carries significant future obligations.

“Grant is 32, expensive, and no longer aligned with a roster focused on long-term development,” Stankevicius wrote. “Moving him now clears more than $100 million in future salary, giving Portland flexibility under the new CBA to absorb contracts, extend young players, or simply keep its options open.”

The salary relief is a huge plus for Portland looking to enter a new era led by their young stars. Grant’s contract doesn’t look fit for a non-contending roster.

Cap implications for the Lakers are manageable in the short term. Outgoing and expiring contracts like Hachimura’s would help balance the books. As such, L.A. won’t need to go beyond the direct deal with Portland.

Surrendering a first-rounder and a young talent like Knecht for a 32-year-old star looks too far-fetched. However, the Lakers want to contend, and upgrading the wing rotation could be the difference in a playoff series.

Grant’s Potential Fit in L.A. With Luka Doncic

Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season for the Blazers. His numbers were up from last year but he started only 38 games, his lowest since the 2019-20 season.

Grant hasn’t had the most consistent career except for the period between 2020 and 2024 when he averaged around 20 points per season for four years. However, this past couple of years have been a slow burner for the veteran forward.

What the Lakers will be getting is not a guy for the numbers, they already have a Doncic for that. Grant will instead slot in as a complementary piece that will balance their lineup.

“The Lakers don’t need more depth; they need fewer weaknesses,” Stankevicius added. “Grant checks almost every postseason box. He’s a switchable 6-foot-7 forward who can defend wings, knock down open threes, and score without needing the offense built around him.”

The move for Grant will be a risk to gain a deal as he will essentially offer more than the stars the Lakers are giving up for him. Hachimura has shown promise offensively but can be matchup-dependent. Knecht is still young and the Lakers may not have the patience to wait for his development.

Grant’s availability raises some red flags. He has only played above 60 games once in the four seasons he has spent in Portland. One thing the Lakers want is consistent depth if they are going to give away assets.