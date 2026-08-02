Lakers’ ‘Cream Abdul-Jabbar’ Mulls Big Decision Amid Center Search

Robbie Avila’s first stop with the Los Angeles Lakers may not be his last stop in basketball.

It just might be back in college.

The undrafted center known to fans as “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” is weighing a return to the NCAA after receiving a fifth year of eligibility, basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported Saturday. The decision comes after Avila saw limited opportunities during NBA Summer League and now faces an unexpected choice between continuing his professional pursuit or returning to college for another season.

“Former Saint Louis big man Robbie Avila, known as ‘Cream Abdul Jabbar,’ is waiting to see what his options are after he was granted a fifth year,” Zagoria wrote on X.

The NCAA transfer portal will reopen Aug. 3 through Aug. 10, giving Avila a short window to explore another college destination.

For the Lakers, his possible departure says less about losing a roster piece than it does about their ongoing search for frontcourt help.

Avila appeared in four Summer League games for Los Angeles, averaging 1.0 point, 0.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in eight minutes per contest while shooting just 16.7% from the field.

The Lakers signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract after he went undrafted in June, but his brief Summer League audition never gained momentum.

Robbie Avila Has Another Opportunity

Avila’s extra season became possible after U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a preliminary injunction requiring the NCAA to restore eligibility for qualifying athletes from the high school class of 2022 who otherwise exhausted their eligibility this spring.

The ruling leaves Avila with two very different paths.

He can continue pursuing an NBA opportunity through training camp or the G League, or return to college and attempt to boost his draft stock with another productive season.

Avila averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists during his lone season at Saint Louis, earning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center also became one of college basketball’s cult favorites because of his passing ability, signature goggles and growing list of nicknames.

Although many fans know him as “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” that’s not actually his favorite.

According to California Post’s Khobi Price, Avila ranked “Rob Wave” and “Milk Chamberlain” as his top-tier nicknames. He placed “Larry Nerd,” “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and “SLU Alcindor” in the next tier, followed by “College Jokic” and “Larry Blurr.”

His NBA debut, however, generated far fewer highlights than his online popularity.

Lakers Still Looking for Center Depth

Avila was always viewed as a developmental flier rather than an immediate rotation option.

That hasn’t changed the Lakers’ priorities.

Los Angeles continues searching for another dependable center behind Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney after reshaping its frontcourt earlier this offseason.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike recently identified Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims as a realistic trade target, while HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Milwaukee must trim its roster before opening night, potentially creating an opportunity.

Chicago’s Jalen Smith and New Orleans’ Karlo Matković have also surfaced as possible trade candidates. Veteran free agents Nick Richards, Drew Eubanks and Xavier Tillman remain unsigned.

The Lakers have made it clear they want another experienced big capable of protecting the rotation over an 82-game season.

Avila was never expected to fill that role immediately.

Now he must decide whether his quickest path back to the NBA begins with another professional opportunity—or one more year of making his mark in the college game before taking another shot at the league.