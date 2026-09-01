Lakers Rookie Appears Set to Bolt Team Amid Lawsuit

It has become a familiar theme in college sports recently, since a judge granted permission for athletes who began their careers in 2022 to return to school and claim a fifth year of eligibility–even if they’ve already signed a deal to play professionally. Now, it could affecting one of the premier franchises in all of sports, the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed undrafted St. Louis big man Robbie Avila to an Exhibit 10 contract after he went undrafted in June.

And now, it seems, Avila wants out. As a 2022 incoming freshman, Avila is suing the NCAA for the right to go back to college for another year, with a court date set on Thursday at noon at Cook County court in Illinois.

That is according to the “Stu on SLU” Substack from Stu Durando, a beat writer for the Billikens. He writes that not only is Avila hoping to return to college, but that he has already set for a campus return. He wrote: “Also in recent days, Avila’s name showed up as a registered student at SLU in the school for professional studies, a move likely made to assure he is registered should his case be successful.”

Robbie Avila Became Cult Hero

That does not necessarily mean that Avila won’t be with the Lakers and will be suiting up in college next month. But he has certainly laid the groundwork. After a judge in June ruled that 2022 players should be granted eligibility, the NCAA has beaten back a mass return with an appeals lawsuit for a temporary injunction of its own, which it won last month. But players have had some success suing on a more local level, and Avila could slide back into SLU if he is successful.

Avila had become something of a cult hero during his four collegiate seasons, first with Indiana State, then with St. Louis. He averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in four seasons, and was a 37.9% 3-point shooter. He helped lead SLU to the NCAA tournament with a 29-6 record and an upset win over Georgia in the first round of the tournament.

Avila, who is 6-foot-10, wears prominent goggles during games and is white, was given the nickname “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and “Steph Blurry,” among a host of others.

Avila appeared in only one game in summer league for the Lakers.

Lakers Have Several Exhibit 10 Players

Indeed, Avila was always a longshot to earn a spot with the Lakers, even as a two-way player, but with his size and shooting ability, he figures to have a chance at sticking with the G League team, if he is still seeking NBA employment, at least.

The Lakers handed out a number of Exhibit 10 contracts in the wake of the NBA draft, including Syracuse forward William Kyle III, Marquette guard Chase Ross and Florida State’s Robert McCray, with Kyle (five games, 10.0 minutes per game, 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds) getting the most run in summer league. But all figure to be training camp invitees.