Lakers Eyeing New Rui Hachimura Contract After 2 Players Hit Trade Block

It is only a matter of time before Rui Hachimura inks a new contract. Many are hoping he’s right back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hachimura, 28, could be among the many Lakers who won’t return next season following the franchise’s roster after LeBron James announced his exit. Hachimura is an unrestricted free agent drawing significant interest from teams around the NBA, mostly notably the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For one, the Lakers would hope Hachimura doesn’t sign with Minnesota if he doesn’t return to L.A. The Lakers reportedly have interest in signing Hachimura. They also have a legitimate path to making it happen.

What Does the Latest Lakers Report Mean for Rui Hachimura?

According to the California Post, the Lakers are seeking trade partners for Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht after dealing Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards. Trading Vanderbilt and Knecht could carve out a path for an additional free agent signing.

“After landing an elite big man,” the Post wrote, referring to the sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz that landed Walker Kessler, “the Lakers are looking to add a versatile wing defender and backup center. In order to do so, Pelinka will have to orchestrate a trade including the second-round picks from Washington or waive Vanderbilt in order to give the Lakers more financial flexibility to sign a free agent.

“The Lakers now have a total of three second-round picks. Many NBA teams equate such assets to one first-round pick, which points to a trade involving Knecht or Vanderbilt as the likeliest outcome to acquire a wing or backup center that the Lakers need.”

The Lakers immediately got busy after the James news broke. L.A. acquired Kessler — a high-priority target dating back multiple seasons — in exchange for multiple future first round picks. Kessler, 24, was reportedly Luka Doncic’s preferred big man target.

From there, L.A. landed Colin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvil in a flurry of free agent signings.

That shifts the picture back to Hachimura, who continues to dangle on the open market, with people around the NBA believing Hachimura is waiting for the Lakers to clear room to offer him a new contract, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenanmin.

“That Hachimura remains unsigned caused several league sources to wonder whether the Lakers are planning some sort of trade or using the stretch provision on perhaps Jarred Vanderbilt or Deandre Ayton to be able to offer Hachimura more,” McMenamin wrote.

Lakers Reportedly Deciding Between Hachimura and Star Free Agent

The other name that has emerged on the Lakers’ radar is Jonathan Kuminga, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks from the Golden State Warriors in a midseason trade.

While Kuminga is only 23 and possesses enormous upside, some would argue for the Lakers to prioritize Hachimura, who is a proven performer in a system revolving around Doncic.

Hachimura is one of the league’s premier 3-point snipers; actually, he is the best 3-point shooter in NBA playoff history. Slotting a player with that offensive profile is a match made in heaven for Doncic, the ultimate facilitator.

Earlier this offseason, it felt like a forgone conclusion that Hachimura was off to the San Antonio Spurs. But according to reports, the Spurs have fallen out of the Hachimura sweepstakes, which cracks the door more open to a Lakers reunion.

It remains to be seen whom the Lakers prioritize between Hachimura and Kuminga.