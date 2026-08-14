Lakers’ Magic Johnson Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Admission After Past Criticism

Five-time Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Magic Johnson called Russell Westbrook “the worst point guard” in NBA Finals history when the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals.

Johnson was again very critical of Westbrook when the 2017 MVP teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers. Notably, during an ESPN broadcast, he referred to Westbrook as “Westbrick” and questioned if the Lakers made a mistake by trading key pieces for him.

Now that Westbrook has retired, Johnson has had some time to reflect on his past comments. Through a touching post on X, the Lakers legend congratulated Westbrook on a great career, calling him “the most athletic point guard” in NBA history.

“I want to congratulate Russell Westbrook on his retirement from the NBA after an extraordinary hall of fame basketball career!” Johnson wrote.

“Russell’s the most athletic point guard that the NBA has ever seen and his dominance led him to become the NBA’s all-time leader in regular season triple-doubles.”

What Magic Johnson Admires About Westbrook

Johnson further detailed the “two things” he admired the most about Westbrook.

“The two things I admire most about Russell – he never cheated the game, and his passion for giving back to Los Angeles through his numerous philanthropic endeavors.

“May God continue to bless him and his family!” added Johnson.

Back in 2012, Johnson was highly critical of Westbrook during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Heat.

“I was very disappointed in Russell Westbrook,” Johnson had said. “That was the worst point guard in the championship finals I’ve ever seen. He was too wild. He was taking off-balance shots.

He added: “You got to come out and set the tone with Kevin Durant. See what type of defense Miami was going to play against him, then you can always get off Russell.”