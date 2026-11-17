The chances of the Los Angeles Lakers grabbing a backup center are growing increasingly speculative by the day as the league gears up for the opening of the trade window. Getting a reliable option next to Walker Kessler could take top priority before the deadline.

However, there isn’t a definitive target at the moment even as several names have been speculated. The Lakers in their power are limited to some moves especially if they are not willing to break the bank for a back up.

One of those speculated moves is getting veteran center Brook Lopez. The fact that they have to go through the Los Angeles Clippers would have made it a tough option. However, according to Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells, the Clippers may not have much choice at the moment regarding keeping pieces.

“Amid a 1-7 start that has them tied for the worst record in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a potential seller as teams begin to think about moves they want to make,” Wells wrote. “Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, multiple scouts and league executives have cited the Clippers as ‘likely sellers’ given their current situation.”

The losing start is not the main reason for the Clippers to consider trading away some assets. The franchise was hit with a serious punishment by the league in the aftermath of the Kawhi Leonard salary circumvention saga. They lost five future first-round picks among other penalties.

Good News for Lakers in Potential Pursuit of Former Star as Clippers Positioned to Sell

The Lakers and Lopez have a connection as the veteran played for the other Los Angeles franchise for a single season in 2017-18. That is a long time now and with a much different role expected should he make a return.

Lopez is on an expiring deal and he is not on the age limit that could fetch them something more tangible in the future. As such, a trade now could be a wise approach to getting their hands on some draft assets at least.

The Clippers are certainly entering a new era and the forfeiture of multiple future first-round picks won’t make it easier. However, any chance to get some flexibility will be welcomed.

“After trading Ivica Zubac prior to the trade deadline last season and Kawhi Leonard over the summer, the Clippers signaled they were turning the page on the previous era and wanted to look toward the future,” Wells added.

Lopez’s salary for this season is around $9.1 million which puts him in a veteran exception level if the Lakers seek a trade. It may also require moving at least one piece but whether the Clippers will be open to that option is up for debate.

Lopez Will Offer a Short-Term Solution

Despite the rough start to the season, Lopez has been one of the top players for the Clippers. The 38-year-old veteran is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists as well as .9 blocks per game in 12 appearances.

The age is obviously the first hindrance the Lakers may consider. He won’t be joining for the long term which means that they will still have to find another backup soon.

However, it could be an advantage given their limited resources for a trade. Moving pieces at this early stage could be a bit of a risk when they can possibly get more returns during the summer. As such, getting Lopez to fill in for a short period will enable the front office to further evaluate better options in the future.

As a bonus, the Lakers will be getting an experienced stretch big to fill in for minutes when Kessler sits or does not play. Lopez didn’t start his career as a stretch but caught on as his career progressed. He is shooting a career-high 40.5% from three this season.