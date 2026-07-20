Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 24-Year-Old Rising Star for 2026-27 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2026 offseason can be best described as a transformational. The Luka Doncic era is officially here.

Since LeBron James‘ departure earlier this month, the front office has almost entirely changed the complexion of the roster around Luka Doncic. Walker Kessler arrived in a blockbuster sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz, a deal that mortgaged a chunk of the franchise’s future. The Lakers added Colin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and three-time NBA champion center Kevon Looney in free agency.

Now, another former first-round pick is getting his opportunity.

On Sunday, the Lakers officially signed 24-year-old wing Ziaire Williams to a one-year contract worth approximately $3 million, the team confirmed on its official X account, after the deal was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Lakers Adding Depth to Build Around Luka Doncic

Williams was partly signed as an emergency reinforcement. In addition to losing Rui Hachimura, who signed with the rival Clippers, and James, the Lakers watched Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Haynes find new homes.

Williams entered the NBA with considerable expectations after Memphis selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. His career with the Grizzlies never quite developed, though injuries played a role in Williams’ early career trajectory quickly tapering off.

But last season, Williams assembled the most productive campaign of his career.

Starting 13 games for the Nets, he averaged a career-high 10.2 points while logging nearly 23 minutes per game. Williams, still just 24, will get some shine for an L.A. team that has gone thin at the wing position, and the Lakers are hoping Williams rises into a mainstay rotation piece.

L.A. Still Working Behind the Scenes to Add Pieces

The Lakers have spent much of the offseason seeking additional size and athleticism on the wing, even as they continue pursuing Jonathan Kuminga, according to multiple reports.

Kuminga, 23, entered unrestricted free agency after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team-option earlier this offseason. A former lottery pick, he remains the Lakers’ top offseason target after the departure of James and Hachimura, a duo that combined to contribute 37.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.

L.A. and Kuminga have yet to close the gap in contract negotiations, with the former Warriors swingman reportedly seeking a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually.

As for Williams, who spent the last two seasons in Brooklyn after playing four years in Memphis, he’ll get the big stage and a chance to truly announce himself as a budding star.