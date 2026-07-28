Lakers Officially Announce Signing of 2x All-Defensive Wing for 2026-27 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers, continuing in the spirit of what has been a busy offseason, have announced their latest signing, Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle became official on Monday as the team announced the move on social media, confirming the wing addition on a one-year deal. While not a high-profile addition, he is a two-time All-Defensive Second Team selection.

The defensive star last played for the Portland Trail Blazers before his deal expired this summer. The Lakers swooped in and signed him as a free agent earlier this month.

Thybulle now joins Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney and Ziaire Williams as the Lakers’ incomings this offseason. Also adding first-round draft pick Cameron Carr as well.

Lakers Announce Matisse Thybulle One-Year Contract

Thybulle, 29, signed a deal worth $3.3 million for the 2026-27 season and he will earn the full salary. The Lakers brought him in as part of their veteran minimum option.

His addition keeps the Lakers under the salary cap, although it pushes the standard roster allocation to 16 players. They are now one player above the league’s limit and would need to complete a trade or waiver by opening night in late October to get under the maximum 15 players.

Thybulle was with Portland for the last three and a half seasons as a role player and that is potentially what the Lakers brought him in for. He is an affordable option to address some of their defensive deficiencies.

Projecting Thybulle’s Role in L.A.

Thybulle doesn’t have the numbers across the board, but his impact goes beyond that. If he brings his All-Defensive form to the Lakers, he could count as a decent defensive upgrade, albeit a bench star.

Given the Lakers’ current roster and potential future additions through links, Thybulle would slide a bit deep in the rotation and could be on the floor for less than a 20-minute average per game.

Thybulle has operated mostly from bench minutes for most of his career and his defense is more valuable than his points and rebounds, which are relatively low. He can guard multiple positions and fill in for tough stretches when the team is being dominated.

The Lakers now have a star who ranked top 20 in steals in four out of his last seven seasons. He also has a decent steal rate ranking among the top 10 guards with total steals since 2020-21.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves’ defensive game called out often in the past season, the front office sought defense upgrades. While Thybulle isn’t a guaranteed high-minute star, his contribution could be valuable on the floor.

Injuries have been an issue for the wing and more so in the past couple of seasons. After playing 65 games for the Blazers in 2023-24, Thybulle has only played a combined 45 games in the last two seasons and started only five.

Since he isn’t being added as a starter, the Lakers would have little to worry about his availability. After all, he is only joining on a one-year deal and the franchise can only extend him further if they see fit.





