Lakers Sign 6’9″ Ex-Defensive Player of the Year Before 2026-27 NBA Season

It is almost that time of year again. With the Los Angeles Lakers gearing up for the 2026-27 season, there are still some pressing questions about the roster.

The Lakers are facing a roster squeeze and still have some areas to address even after a busy offseason. As the season gets closer, teams are filling out their training camp rosters. On Sunday evening, the Lakers announced they signed forward William Kyle III.

Kyle, 22, is signing an Exhibit 10 deal and will get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Lakers or their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Lakers Bringing on Kyle to Compete for NBA Opportunity

Kyle went undrafted in June. A 6’9” forward, Kyle spent last season, his senior campaign, with Syracuse University, where he averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game in 32 appearances.

He has a particularly loaded defensive resume. Kyle was named Defensive Player of the Year during his sophomore season at Dakota State in 2024 and also earned First Team All-Summit League honors. Last season, Kyle led the ACC in both total blocks and blocks per game.

At 6’9” and roughly 230 pounds, Kyle has the physical gifts to make his mark on the next level, but he’ll have to expand his offensive arsenal.

He is well regarded for his elite defense, which he’ll look to transfer to the next level, but a major step in his growth will be to develop some semblance of a 3-point shot.

Although Kyle was durable and a constant defensive force in college, he attempted just one 3-pointer in his four seasons.