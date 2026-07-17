Lakers Proposed Sign & Trade Lands Jonathan Kuminga in Major 3-Team Deal

It’s been a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. From LeBron James deciding to leave to the flurry of incomings in the past few weeks, the franchise is well-positioned.

However, there is potential for more moves to be made as the Lakers are eyeing a wing addition. That search could reportedly take a significant step if talks with free agent Jonathan Kuminga materialize into a deal.

While nothing is concrete yet, Kuminga remains high on the Lakers’ radar, according to reports. Finding a way to land him, however, could be their biggest challenge.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would deal with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls to land the forward.

In the hypothetical trade, the Hawks would receive Isaac Okoro from Chicago and Jarred Vanderbilt from Los Angeles. The Bulls would acquire Corey Kispert from Atlanta and Jake LaRavia from the Lakers.

The Lakers would then land Kuminga as a sign-and-trade option from Atlanta.

Lakers Could Land Jonathan Kuminga in Multi-Team Deal

Kuminga has had a rollercoaster run in recent seasons, which isn’t always favorable for a young player. He underwent a long contract melee with the Golden State Warriors and uncertainty with his role under head coach Steve Kerr.

He was eventually dealt mid-season to Atlanta, where he enjoyed limited action, although he had injury problems. It eventually came to the Hawks declining his $24.3 million team option to make him an unrestricted free agent. This has opened doors for him to taste the open market for the first time in his career.

Kuminga reportedly intends to explore his options, and the Lakers are one of the strong destinations. He has met with the Lakers front office and head coach JJ Redick, according to reports. A starting role in the small forward position in L.A. looks guaranteed.

The salary may be a tough one as Kuminga is reportedly seeking a little higher than his declined team option money. However, considering how things have gone in the last two years or so, he may have to settle for something lower.

The primary path is a sign and trade, as the Lakers can clear some salary that way. Both Vanderbilt and LaRavia’s deal looks good enough to clear a decent space in the franchise’s cap to fit in Kuminga.

Kuminga Would Weigh Options for Consistent Role

While L.A. is not the only interested team for Kuminga, the franchise has something that may entice him, which is a clear need for one or maybe two wing additions.

Both James and Rui Hachimura left a significant void that needs filling, and the Lakers have spent most of their additions focusing on frontcourt pieces as well as some depth pieces.

Kuminga is no savior to elevate the Lakers towards immediate contention, but they don’t need one at the moment. They just need strong pieces to complement Luka Doncic and build around him to be competitive.

Kuminga has shown he has the potential with his versatility during his Golden State days. However, there wasn’t any chance for him to stamp his impact on their setup. Just when it looked like he was on form as a starter, he would be dropped to the bench for the veterans.





