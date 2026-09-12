Lakers Urged to Target ‘Instant Offense’ 6’7″ Forward in Blockbuster Move

The rumor mill appears to have gotten it right for once. The Los Angeles Lakers could very well still be on the lookout to upgrade the roster even after an ultra-busy July.

August was finally supposed to be when the Lakers landed their starting wing of the future. (We won’t mention his name because L.A. fans would prefer it that way.) He, however, joined the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year contract, leaving the Lakers with not a lot of time and not many options.

“The Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, has left them with a hole in the frontcourt,” team insider Khobi Price wrote for the California Post last month. “And with their payroll $8.1 million from the NBA’s $209 million first-apron threshold, they’re hard-capped for the 2026-27 season. With their roster already having 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Lakers’ options for other roster additions are limited. But they still have clear needs with a month before training camp kicks off.”

L.A. could be kicking the tires on a few trades, but over on the free agent market rests 22-year-old forward Cam Whitmore, someone Lakers fans were immediately interested in when it was announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers — who acquired Whitmore as a part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that landed them Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets — opted to waive him to free up some financial flexibility.

Whitmore an Option for the Lakers?

Whitmore is among five free agents that Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale believes deserve another opportunity. In an article titled “Cheap NBA Free Agents Who Can Still Help Every Team,” Whitmore, who is seeking his third team since being drafted in 2023, is listed after spending last season with the Washington Wizards.

“Cam Whitmore finds himself without a team after the Washington Wizards flipped him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who subsequently waived him,” Favale wrote. “His availability is just the latest development in one of the strangest early-career arcs we’ve seen.”

The 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Whitmore came out of college especially regarded for his microwave scoring and shooting abilties. But as Favale notes, “his role in H-Town evaporated as a sophomore, and he was shipped to Washington ahead of last season.”

Worth a Shot for L.A.?

Whitmore, who averaged 9.2 points per game and shot nearly 46 percent from the field in 21 apperances for the Wizards last season, has his flaws but is far too talented — and darn young! — to not get another opportunity soon.

“For all his flaws, Whitmore is instant offense,” Favale penned. “He’s averaging over 20 points per 36 minutes for his career. Out of everyone from his draft class who’s seen as much court time, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh are the only other players doing the same.”

The Lakers don’t nearly need an explosive scorer as much as they need a quality 3-and-D power forward.

Whitmore is far from a polished product and doesn’t have the tools to shine defensively, at least not yet, but for someone who still has two-way eligibility, perhaps a team like L.A. could consider giving Whitmore a chance.