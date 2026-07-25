Lakers Linked to New $180 Million Star Wing Duo to Build Around Luka Doncic

The push to put the best collection of talent around Luka Doncic this offseason continues for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It is hard to fault the Lakers for the summer they’ve had after losing LeBron James. Although losing Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard were especially painful for fans, the franchise recouped plenty of depth by adding multiple versatile wing players.

The highlight of L.A.’s summer has been the addition of Walker Kessler, who was received in a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz earlier this month. But the Lakers, technically, can’t close the book on this offseason quite yet. Not until they at least meet the league-mandated roster limit, and doing so will require some roster moves.

Lakers Looking to Get More Help for Luka Doncic, But it Hasn’t Been Easy

The Lakers could turn to Kyle Kuzma or De’andre Hunter if the team’s ongoing (and quite exhausting) pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga fails, notes Khobi Price of the California post.

Kuminga is one player who has circulated the Lakers orbit in recent weeks. But according to recent reports, the Lakers — despite naming Kuminga a “significant” offseason priority, according to the Post, — and Kuminga remain distant in contract negotiations. The 23-year-old forward turned down L.A.’s two-year, $20 million offer multiple weeks ago, according to reports, and is now seeking a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually.

With it appearing less likely that the Lakers land Kuminga, the franchise could pivot to Hunter or Kuzma, a former Laker.

“From there, trade options for a forward who can step in as a starter without jeopardizing the Lakers’ potential access to the mid-level exception next offseason become limited,” Price wrote. “Kings forward De’Andre Hunter and Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, who was with the Lakers from 2017-21 and won the 2020 championship with the franchise, stand out as the best trade options.”

What it Would Take to Acquire Kuzma or Hunter

The Lakers exceeded the league-manded 16-player roster limit with the addition of Matisse Thybulle this week. If (or once) they make another trade, they’ll look to send out multiple players, including Jarred Vanderbilt, who is owed roughly $12.4 million next season.

“Hunter ($24.9 million) and Kuzma ($20.5 million) are entering the final season of their four-year, $90 million deals,” Price wrote. “Trading for either would likely require the Lakers to send a combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Hardy or Dalton Knecht in addition to second-round picks.”

The Lakers might lean toward Hunter as a Kuminga plan B given their recent interest in the 28-year-old wing even though Kuzma was the Lakers’ first round draft pick nine years ago.

“The Lakers previously had interest in trading for Hunter ahead of the deadline in February before the Cavaliers sent him to the Kings as part of a three-team deal with the Bulls,” Price wrote.

Price notes that the Lakers have not expressed interest in either Kuzma or Hunter as of this time. But adding either veteran forward could make for a solid way for the Lakers to round out the offseason.