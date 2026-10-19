Lakers Get Major Stephen Curry Injury News 2 Days Before Season Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers have seen plenty of Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors already this season, with their two preseason meetings resulting in Warriors wins.

Ahead of their regular season opener against the Lakers, the Warriors held an open practice Sunday at Chase Center. The Dubs Faithful came to watch their golden boy make it rain from 3-point range, as he often does, but instead were met with an alarming injury scare that saw the 38-year-old, two-time NBA MVP limp off the court.

That moment could have a major impact on Wednesday’s opening night contest between the Warriors and Lakers, especially if Curry, who missed a large chunk of last season with runner’s knee, isn’t 100 percent healthy.

Lakers Get Injury Outlook on Curry Days Before Opener

According to ESPN NBA insider Anthony Slater, there doesn’t appear to be much concern about Curry, who reportedly hurt his ankle during Sunday’s open practice.

“Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry tweaked his right ankle during the team’s open practice in San Francisco on Sunday night, limping to the locker room,” Slater wrote. “Coach Steve Kerr told reporters afterward that Curry avoided a major issue. Curry was lined up against reserve guard De’Anthony Melton on the wing when he showed frustration after a slip and misstep, banging the basketball on the floor. Action stopped and Curry’s teammates expressed immediate concern at his discomfort. Several staffers went down the tunnel to visit Curry, including Kerr. ‘He’s fine,’ Kerr said.”

As Slater noted, Curry, who is entering his 18th NBA season, had a long battle with a significant injury last season.

“Curry missed 43 games last season, including 27 for persistent pain and swelling in his right knee,” Slater wrote. “The Warriors have purposefully ramped up Curry’s court work slower this season, lightening his practice time and minutes in the preseason. He turns 39 in March. There is no immediate word on Curry’s status, but a team source reiterated the ankle tweak is ‘not serious.’”

L.A. Should Prepare to See Curry in Lineup

So far, it seems Curry’s injury won’t keep him out of the season opener, though it could still bother him, considering only 72 hours will have passed between the moment he tweaked his ankle and Wednesday’s tipoff.

The Lakers have had the Warriors’ number recently, winning the last three meetings, though Curry was held out of each game.

Entering opening night, the Lakers, though they are dealing with some injuries of their own, will be the healthier team. The Warriors will be without stars Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody. Meanwhile, the Lakers could be without guard Collin Sexton, who was sidelined throughout preseason with a lower-leg injury, as described by head coach JJ Redick.

Even if Curry suits up Wednesday, the Lakers should be able to give him all he can handle. The Warriors will be without their second top ball-handler and a consistent second scoring option, even though up-and-comer Brandin Podziemski has that potential.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.