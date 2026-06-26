Lakers Summer League Schedule: How to Watch, Roster Updates

The Los Angeles Lakers now know when their 2026 NBA Summer League journey will begin.

The NBA released the Las Vegas Summer League schedule Friday, giving Lakers fans their first look at one of the organization’s most intriguing young rosters in years.

Headlining the group will be first-round pick Cameron Carr and second-year forward Adou Thiero, two athletic wings the Lakers hope can eventually thrive alongside Luka Dončić.

The four-game slate also provides an early opportunity for several two-way signees and undrafted free agents to compete for training camp invitations and roster spots.

Lakers Summer League Schedule and How to Watch

The Lakers will open Summer League against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder before facing three more Western Conference rivals.

Date Matchup Time (PT) Venue TV Friday, July 10 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Prime Saturday, July 11 Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas ESPN Tuesday, July 14 LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Prime Thursday, July 16 Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers 3:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Prime

The NBA will announce each team’s fifth and final Summer League game after preliminary play concludes.

Cameron Carr Headlines Lakers’ Young Core

Much of the spotlight will be on Carr, whom the Lakers traded up one spot to select with the No. 24 overall pick.

Several draft analysts projected the Baylor standout to come off the board much earlier.

Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range, adding 1.3 blocks per game thanks to his length and athleticism.

At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured 6-foot-4½ barefoot with a remarkable 7-foot-0¾ wingspan and posted one of the best vertical leaps among guards.

The Lakers viewed Carr as an ideal fit next to Dončić because of his ability to space the floor, attack closeouts, finish above the rim and defend multiple positions.

His arrival also continues a clear organizational trend of surrounding Dončić with long, athletic and versatile wings.

Adou Thiero Returns After Injury Delay

Summer League will also mark an important milestone for Thiero.

The 22-year-old was held out of last year’s Summer League because of injury, making this his unofficial NBA Summer League debut.

Although Thiero appeared in 25 regular-season games for the Lakers during his rookie campaign, he averaged only 6.0 minutes per contest while spending much of the season developing behind a veteran rotation.

Depending on how aggressively Los Angeles reshapes its roster this offseason, Thiero could enter training camp with a legitimate opportunity to compete for a larger role in 2026-27.

His combination of size, defensive versatility and downhill athleticism remains one of the organization’s most intriguing developmental projects.

Lakers Continue Adding Summer League Talent

The Lakers have also agreed to two-way contracts with Peter Suder and AK Okereke, both of whom are expected to receive extended opportunities in Las Vegas.

The supporting cast includes several Exhibit 10 signees.

Former Syracuse center William Kyle III averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, while Saint Louis star Robbie Avila, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, brings floor spacing after shooting 41% from 3-point range.

Marquette defensive standout Chase Ross, Florida State scorer Robert McCray V and Virginia sharpshooter Jacari White are also expected to compete for training camp consideration.

The NBA Summer League represents far more than exhibition basketball for many of those players.

For Carr, it will be his first opportunity to show why the Lakers believed he was one of the steals of the first round.

For Thiero, it marks the healthy debut that injuries postponed a year ago.

And for everyone else, Las Vegas offers the first chance to prove they belong in the Lakers’ long-term plans.