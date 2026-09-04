Lakers Urged to ‘Take a Chance’ on 22-Year-Old Wing With Major Star Potential

Training camp is approaching ahead of the new season, but it feels like the Los Angeles Lakers are open to exploring more additions to an already new-look roster.

The free agency market looks to be the most feasible option at the moment, and there is a short list of names that are a fit both financially and stylistically.

One of those names is Cam Whitmore, and according to Clutch Points, the Lakers would not be biting themselves for a shot at the 22-year-old wing.

“The Lakers should take a chance on free agent Cam Whitmore,” Clutch Points wrote. “Elite athlete with plenty of upside, and developing him next to Luka could be really interesting. Is the risk worth it?”

Whitmore entered the open market after the Cleveland Cavaliers waived him in late August. He had only joined as part of the multi-team deal that brought Peyton Watson to Cleveland. He was mainly in as a salary filler, but the Cavs decided against taking his deal for more flexibility.

Lakers Advised to Move for Cam Whitmore

Whitmore saw his $5.46 million salary as being stretched when he was waived. His salary for the 2026-27 season has dropped to about $1.82 million, but he is still looking for a team.

The Lakers could use a player like Whitmore for added depth. They missed out on Jonathan Kuminga, who signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They were also speculated to have had an eye for Watson, but he joined the Cavs. Whitmore may not be on the Lakers’ radar but could be a good backup scenario.

The Lakers already have a practical problem with any more additions. They have a crowded roster already, and adding another standard contract would require moving a body or two to stay under the hard cap and keep the roster at the legal limit.

However, finding where to send those pieces would be a tall task. The Cavs moved on from Whitmore to get some space and wouldn’t likely welcome any pieces in a sign-and-trade.

A two-way deal looks doable, and Whitmore has eligibility for such a contract. Given the little interest he is receiving, he may be forced to take a two-way deal if the opportunity arises.

Weighing Whether Young Wing Would be Worth a Chase

Whitmore came in at No. 20 in the 2023 draft, the same draft that the Lakers had the No. 17 pick and selected Jalen Hood-Schifino. Before Whitmore, there was even Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski. Hood-Schifino has barely played for the Lakers and spent the majority of his career in the G League.

Whitmore is not a targeted starting piece. He has been a bench player over his three-year career. But his scoring numbers look decent especially during his rookie year. At 6-foot-7, he can attack and score in bunches.

The Lakers may not necessarily need an extra scoring piece given the make up of the roster; even the likes of Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes can chip in as solid scoring options. A defensive addition would be more valuable. Whitmore is still raw in that aspect.

He hasn’t really been able to attract a stable role, even for the Washington Wizards last season.