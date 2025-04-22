LeBron, Lakers Send Clear Message After ‘Physicality’ Shock

The Minnesota Timberwolves walked into Los Angeles and punched first—then kept swinging.

Their 117–95 Game 1 beatdown was a statement. A physical, unrelenting, four-quarter showcase that overwhelmed a Lakers team still searching for its playoff edge.

And now? The clock’s ticking.

The Physicality Problem

From tip-off to the final horn, Minnesota brought the fight. Julius Randle set the tone with an elbow to LeBron James early, and the Timberwolves didn’t let up. They were faster, tougher, and more connected for 48 straight minutes.

“You know when you’re playing a Minnesota team, they’re going to be physical, that’s what they bring to the table,” James told Yahoo Sports after the loss. “Maybe it took us one playoff game to now get a feel for it and know what the type of intensity, type of physicality that’s going to be brought to the game, but that’s just the way they play.”

(Yahoo Sports)

The Lakers were outscored 96–67 over the final three quarters. James finished with just 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting. The energy that sparked L.A.’s strong first quarter vanished by halftime.

Redick Keeps It Real on Lakers’ Game 1 Struggles

First-year head coach JJ Redick didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“I’m not sure physically we were ready, if that makes sense,” Redick said, per Yahoo Sports. “When they start playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, we just didn’t respond immediately to that.”

(Yahoo Sports)

It showed. The Lakers looked reactive, not proactive. Despite winning the free-throw battle (16 attempts to Minnesota’s 10), the contact and pressure clearly favored the visitors.

Lakers Need a Response

Tuesday’s Game 2 now becomes a near must-win—not just to tie the series, but to prove they can meet the moment.

For the league, the stakes go even further. A short Lakers run would sideline LeBron and Luka Doncic early—two of the NBA’s biggest draws—in a year when TV ratings are under the microscope.

Minnesota, meanwhile, doesn’t care about narratives.

Anthony Edwards put it plainly: “We’re the underdogs. I told [my teammates] to be aggressive and come out ready to fight.”

(The Straits Times)

They did. And unless the Lakers punch back, the Timberwolves may run away with this series.