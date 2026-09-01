Lakers’ Top Trade Target Revealed as $213M Elite Wing as New Options Arise

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and the offseason they have had.

The Lakers have revamped the roster around Luka Doncic, but as ESPN’s Zach Kram notes, it remains to be seen how the team will look after losing multiple impact veterans in free agency.

“Put another way: Of the top seven Lakers in playoff minutes this spring, the newly extended (Austin) Reaves is the only player still on the roster,” Kram wrote. “He, Doncic and (Walker) Kessler form a strong three-man core. But the Lakers now have one of the NBA’s weakest forward groups, a glaring hole at backup center and almost no remaining draft assets to trade after giving up a haul for Kessler, who has never really played a meaningful NBA game. The Lakers mostly did well with depth signings such as (Matisse) Thybulle and (Ziaire) Williams. But it’s hard to overcome not replacing (LeBron) James’ production, even in his 40s. They have less flexibility now, and it’s hard to say with confidence that they’re any closer to title contention.”

Whether the Lakers can compete for a title with their current roster is something we’ll find out later. Right now, the franchise still has some unfinished offseason business, with two major roster holes still left to fill.

Lakers Analyst Mentions Top Lakers Trade Targets, Including an Elite Two-Way Wing

It felt like it was only a matter of time before the Lakers landed Jonathan Kuminga as their starting power/small forward. But Kuminga is signing with the Timberwolves, leaving the Lakers having to search for other options, whether that via trade or turning back to someone already on the roster.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, there are a few options — some of them a little out there — that the Lakers could consider trading for.

“That’s ideally what you are looking to do,” Lane said. Go add a starting-level wing, a backup-level big and there you go. Keep an eye on Herb Jones, keep an eye on Saddiq Bey, keep an eye on P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr; I would love to say Toumani Camara, but I don’t think Portland is ever gonna move from him. Obviously OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges — these guys could be great options. Basically, anybody who can convincingly be a three/four in the NBA. That’s really what you are looking for.”

Jones and Bey, of the New Orleans Pelicans, have been two long-linked players to the Lakers. Jones stands out because of his elite on-ball defense while Bey’s elite scoring ability makes him a potentially attractive option.

Washington is another player who often emerges in Lakers trade speculation because of his proven history with Luka Doncic. But the verdict has become increasingly clear that the Lakers don’t value Washington because of his hefty contract.

Meanwhile, Camara, Bridges and Anunoby seem to be three fresh trade options for the Lakers, but it is more than fair to question if any of the three are realistic targets.

Anunoby On the Lakers’ Radar?

Anunoby, 29, is firmly installed as a core piece of the New York Knicks, who are fresh off an NBA championship.

As long as the Knicks can get by with the multiple high-salary players on their roster, they likely have every intention of retaining Anunoby, who has emerged as one of the top two-way players in the NBA.

A two-time NBA champion, Anunoby played a crucial role for the Knicks in last season’s Finals, averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. And from the 3-point line, he was a flamethrower — cashing a blistering 50 percent of his tries.

Anunoby is on a massive $213 million deal. With the Lakers already investing most of their payroll into the Big Three of Doncic, Reaves and Kessler, adding a player with Anunoby’s salary would be extremely difficult.

But plenty is possible in the NBA.